Backpacking the Pine Ridge Trail

The park’s extensive trail system hooks up with the Pine Ridge Trail from a number of outlets. We hopped on the Norwesca Trail and followed it to the Pine Ridge Trail at the park’s southwest corner.

This is when the hike started getting tough. With the afternoon heat and the stifling air among the trees, the steep climb to the ridge above was brutal.

Finally, we saw magnificent Coffee Mill Butte against the sky above, and at 7:08 p.m. reached the trailhead where we planned to camp.

We sat down for a break, but with storm clouds encroaching, we knew we could not rest long before finding water. A topographical map showed a spring nearby, but we found none. It was either battle the brush to get to a marshy area below our campsite, which may or may not have suitable water, or head up the road to filter some beneath the last bridge.

Instead of doing either, we headed down the driveway of friends who lived nearby. We saw some amazing views over the weekend, but their garden hose may have been the most beautiful.

Day one, 17.2 miles down.

Day Two: Coffee Mill Trailhead to East Ash Creek