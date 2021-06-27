Backpacking the Pine Ridge Trail

Through work and play, I have been no stranger to the Pine Ridge Trail.
Portions of the route in the Pine Ridge escarpment between Chadron and Crawford have served as ways to access scenic landscapes and wildlife, or enjoy a hike or bike ride.
In June 2020, my 17-year-old son, Sawyer, and I backpacked the 40-mile trail in a weekend. It is something I had been considering for years and, with COVID-19 restrictions in place, seemed the perfect time for such an adventure.
The trail is not easy. Although an occasional ridge or canyon bottom provides level hiking, the trail does not follow any one valley or highland. Rather, it crosses a series of steep drainages, with elevations ranging from 3,700 to 4,590 feet.
The trail is mostly unkempt single-track, with an occasional stretch of two-track. At times, users must search for the next marker post. In early June, we found areas of the trail to be choked with vegetation and ticks to be abundant, especially near creeks.
And because the Pine Ridge Trail intersects others, you can easily stray off-course. We used a GPS unit to stay on track, resorting to apps only when we got in a jam.
Day One: Spotted Tail to Coffee Mill Butte
We left the Spotted Tail Trailhead south of Chadron at about 8:30 a.m. Friday, and after hiking 7½ miles, we crossed U.S. 385 and entered Chadron State Park
The park’s extensive trail system hooks up with the Pine Ridge Trail from a number of outlets. We hopped on the Norwesca Trail and followed it to the Pine Ridge Trail at the park’s southwest corner.
This is when the hike started getting tough. With the afternoon heat and the stifling air among the trees, the steep climb to the ridge above was brutal.
Finally, we saw magnificent Coffee Mill Butte against the sky above, and at 7:08 p.m. reached the trailhead where we planned to camp.
We sat down for a break, but with storm clouds encroaching, we knew we could not rest long before finding water. A topographical map showed a spring nearby, but we found none. It was either battle the brush to get to a marshy area below our campsite, which may or may not have suitable water, or head up the road to filter some beneath the last bridge.
Instead of doing either, we headed down the driveway of friends who lived nearby. We saw some amazing views over the weekend, but their garden hose may have been the most beautiful.
Day one, 17.2 miles down.
Day Two: Coffee Mill Trailhead to East Ash Creek
We began at 8:30 a.m. for what was the most scenic day of the journey and also the one with the most sizable climbs and descents. It would provide plenty of drinking water, as well, as we encountered windmills and cold-water streams.
The day began with an immediate 350-foot ascent to the Coffee Mill Overlook, the first of many compelling vantages of the day.
At 5:52 p.m., we arrived at our campsite at the trailhead on East Ash Creek. Just as the night before, we did not have much of a rest before storm clouds cleared the canyon walls.
Day two, and another 12.9 miles down.
Day Three: East Ash Creek to West Ash Creek
Despite my sore legs and blistered feet, Sunday’s hike was enjoyable.
The long, steady climb from East Ash Creek offered attractive views, and once atop the ridge, only one sizable drainage stood between us and the descent to West Ash Creek, just one-third mile from our trail end: a creek-side picnic area. Time of arrival: 12:19 p.m.
Day three and another 4.9 miles down.
Our GPS unit showed we had covered 37.19 miles in 15 hours, 58 minutes and 56 seconds, and we’d been on the trail for two days, three hours and 53 minutes.
For Sawyer and I, the experience was an outstanding adventure. It was a way to gain a deeper appreciation of, and respect for, our home turf.
This article is an excerpt from Justin Haag’s article featured in the May edition of Nebraskaland.