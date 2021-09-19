Archery hunters asked to help with bowhunter survey

I am among the thousands who hunt deer and turkey with archery equipment.
Again, this year, we have a chance to participate in the Nebraska’s Bowhunter Survey.
Why should archery hunters consider maintaining a diary and count free-ranging wild deer and turkeys? Because, like me, I know they passionately care about wildlife.
“This survey is very important to us and is entirely dependent on public participation,” said Luke Meduna, big game program manager for the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission. “We need our Nebraska bowhunters to be our eyes and ears in the field and document what they see. We sincerely appreciated those who took part in it last year. I hope we can get even more bowhunters involved this year.
“The data from the bowhunter survey will help us to better understand doe-to-fawn and buck-to-doe ratios, as well as establish a baseline for population trends regarding white-tailed and mule deer and wild turkeys.”
The survey is underway and runs to the start of the regular firearm deer hunting season, which begins Nov. 13. The survey is available online at outdoornebraska.gov/bowhuntersurvey. Bookmark the page on your phone’s browser, iPad or computer and enter your information after each hunting session.
“We would be extremely grateful for assistance by any licensed bowhunter with this project, and this survey will give them the opportunity to be part of the process for deer and turkey management,” Meduna said.
Establishing reliable, long-term indices are crucial for making informed decisions on the management of harvested game species like deer and turkey. A hunter observation survey such as this is citizen-science at its best. It provides a wealth of quality information and metrics for wildlife biologists on a broad spatial scale or even on a more localized one at a low-cost option.
Hunter observation surveys are used by several natural resource conservation agencies, as a well-grounded means for gathering data to monitor wildlife population trends and dynamics.
The bowhunter survey is yet another tool that will go in concert with other deer and turkey surveys in Nebraska to develop effective management strategies and hunting seasons. To view results of the 2020 survey, go to https://bit.ly/3lBlCm7.
The success of the survey rests with us, the Nebraska bowhunters. Remember, your facts will make a real difference to wildlife conservation.