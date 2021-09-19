Archery hunters asked to help with bowhunter survey

I am among the thousands who hunt deer and turkey with archery equipment.

Again, this year, we have a chance to participate in the Nebraska’s Bowhunter Survey.

Why should archery hunters consider maintaining a diary and count free-ranging wild deer and turkeys? Because, like me, I know they passionately care about wildlife.

“This survey is very important to us and is entirely dependent on public participation,” said Luke Meduna, big game program manager for the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission. “We need our Nebraska bowhunters to be our eyes and ears in the field and document what they see. We sincerely appreciated those who took part in it last year. I hope we can get even more bowhunters involved this year.

“The data from the bowhunter survey will help us to better understand doe-to-fawn and buck-to-doe ratios, as well as establish a baseline for population trends regarding white-tailed and mule deer and wild turkeys.”