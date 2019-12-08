Annual event shares long tradition of counting birds

Wrapped for the weather, you and a group of fellow bird enthusiasts head out into the crisp morning air.

The group is a mixed bag, a variety of ages and skill levels. Someone points to a nearby bush. You peer through your binoculars and see a small group of sparrows. You call out, “Six American tree sparrows,” as another group member marks down the tally.

With that, you have just successfully made your first contribution to the 120th Audubon Christmas Bird Count.

The Audubon Christmas Bird Count was born as an alternative to the Christmas “side hunt,” a competitive hunt to see how many birds and other animals a team could take in a day. Frank M. Chapman proposed a “Christmas Bird Census,” changing the competitive aspect from hunting to counting.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

That first count took place in locations from Toronto to Pacific Grove, California, on Christmas in 1900, with 25 counts comprised of 27 dedicated volunteers tallying around 90 species. Since that initial event, this people-powered community science program has grown to more than 72,000 volunteer bird counters in more than 2,500 locations across the Western Hemisphere.