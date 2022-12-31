Animal communication: Secret messages in the natural world

Communication is how living creatures, including humans and other animals, share information.

As humans, we share information with one another in many obvious ways, such as talking, texting or writing. We also communicate through less obvious ways, through music, body language, signals, pictures, other artwork and more.

As social creatures, communication is one of our strong suits. Other animals can be just as communicative; they just have their own ways of doing it.

Whether an animal is looking to find the right mate, to care for its young, to help another find food or warn of predators, communication is key to an animal’s survival. Although animals may not harness the power of language in the way humans are familiar with, many animals use different senses to “talk” to one another in creative and surprising ways.

Auditory communication is communication through sound. When humans talk to one another, we’re using auditory communication. Sound is one of the most common communication modes in the animal world.

Think of the last time you walked through a forest, prairie or a park and heard the background noises of nature: a woodpecker drumming on a tree, frogs croaking, crickets chirping, or even a deer snorting. The sounds you hear are messages being shared by animals all around. A woodpecker could be calling for a mate. A frog might croak to warn others to stay off its territory. Crickets chirp to look for friends. A white-tailed deer will snort to warn others danger is near.

Visual communication is communication through sight. In the animal world, examples of visual communication are brightly colored frogs and insects. As a defense, a brightly colored frog warns predators that it's poisonous to eat. Male fireflies use their flashing abdomens to call out for mates during warm summer nights.

Olfactory communication is communication through smell. The receiving animals need to smell to understand these messages. Although not as familiar to us, leaving smelly messages is one of the oldest forms of communication in the animal world.

Minnows in a creek avoid predatory fish by smelling their scent in the water. Ants that find a tasty food source will leave an invisible scent trail on the ground to lead other ants to the food. Weasels and foxes will rub oil glands found in their skin onto rocks or trees where they live, leaving a scent that warns others of their space.

Tactile communication is communication through touch. This kind of communication is most often used among social animals. The receiving animals need to be able to feel to understand these messages. For example, baby mammals will seek warmth and milk from their mothers by cuddling them. Some mammals, such as monkeys, will build friendships that help them survive by grooming one another. If you’ve ever given a hug to a friend, you’ve used tactile communication.

These are just a few examples of the many ways animals communicate. Whether they are singing, flashing bright colors, wagging tails, sending smelly signals or cuddling, animals “talk” to each other just as much as humans do.

Photos: Hunters show off their harvest in Nebraska Katie Marie Sparks Easton Moore Garrett Rech Gail Loxterkamp Hunting Ashley Elizabeth Peterson Johnson County First deer hunt 2020 Deer Buck Commander Deer Double harvest Archery buck Shot with 10 minutes left on opening day Jackson Wichman, Sprague Deshler on Nov. 14 First buck in Boyd County 11-year-old 9X7 Boyd County Deer Rick Payeur Hunting Five-point buck Awesome hunt in Nebraska First buck First bucks Twins Opening morning buck Hunting Hunting Button buck Hunting crew