Advice for fishing in early spring

The time for early spring fishing is just around the bend or may have already arrived.

Daryl Bauer, fisheries outreach program manager with the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission, has some tips to help anglers with early spring fishing in Nebraska as waters begin to warm.

Fish for cold-water fish: That means trout. Fishing for stocked trout is a great way to introduce kids to fishing because simple, inexpensive equipment can be used. A light- or medium-action spinning or spin-cast rod and reel combo with a No. 6 or 8 hook baited with a couple of brightly colored nibbles of commercial dough bait works well. Add a split shot 1½ feet above the hook, and fish just up off the bottom. If need be, pack a small bobber and set it a couple of feet above the split shot. Worms, salmon eggs, corn, small spinners, small spoons and artificial flies also can catch trout.

Some are spawning: Bauer says northern pike, yellow perch, sauger and walleye spawn soon after the ice is gone. “Look for them to be on or near their spawning habitat. That includes shallows with flooded or aquatic vegetation for pike and perch, turbid rivers or canals with gravel substrates and moderate flow for sauger, and rocky dam faces, points and depressions near dams for walleye on most reservoirs.”

Target channel catfish: At ice-out, baitfish that died under the ice of winter are pushed by winds toward shorelines, readily available for channel catfish. Look for catfish feeding along those wind-blown shorelines, especially on a warm afternoon immediately following a few days of steadily increasing temperatures.

Think "warm" for other game fish species: “Any area where the water can warm a few degrees can be a key spot,” Bauer says. Seek sheltered bays and coves with darker bottoms; pay attention to south-facing shorelines and corners where the afternoon sun can warm the water. Look for cover such as brush piles or beaver lodges in those protected areas. Small waters warm quicker than larger bodies. Fish the afternoons on nice days, when the water has had a chance to warm for a few hours.

Fish slowly: “Generally, you want to fish slowly or drift-fish with your presentation because the water is relatively cold and the fish are not active yet,” Bauer says. He recommends taking an ice fishing attitude to fishing for ice-out bluegills, crappies and largemouth bass and fish late in the day. Also, fish vertically to give the fish a chance to react to your bait, especially if they do not seem to be active. For catching crappies and bluegills, Bauer says nothing is simpler and more effective than using a slip bobber, split shot, light wire hook and a small minnow — where allowed. If you cannot use minnows, try a lighter-colored jig.

Keep moving: In the early spring, game fish can be at different places on different days along the same shoreline, so keep moving. Bauer says this approach helps professional tournament bass fishermen, as well as those of us who enjoy sport fishing, catch fish.

Be prepared for changes in weather: Bauer encourages planning your fishing trips around warming trends and stable weather patterns for better success. “Expect (fish) to drop back into deeper water when the weather turns cold once more and the winds howl,” he says.

Get information on fishing regulations and public waters by reading the 2022 Nebraska Fishing Guide, available at outdoornebraska.gov/guides or wherever fishing permits are sold.

