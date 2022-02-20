Add antler hunting to your outdoor explorations

There is a unique, challenging and rewarding pastime that makes for an excellent family outdoor activity this time of year. It is deer shed or cast antler hunting.

Beginning in late December and continuing through April, white-tailed and mule deer shed their antlers for regrowth purposes in Nebraska. Most deer drop their antlers in March.

Based on white-tailed deer cast antler collections and camera trap research by biologist Brian Peterson and colleagues at the University of Nebraska at Kearney, approximately 35% of bucks cast by the end of February, 80% or more cast by the end of March and all by the end of April.

The objective of shed hunting is to slowly hike through the woods or fields in search of molted antlers. An antler lying on the ground or in brush isn’t necessarily easy to spot, especially if it’s small and it has been there a while or if there is a lot of grassy cover or deep snow.

The antlers found in the wild can be used for everything from collecting purposes to dog chews to making crafts such as picture frames, knife handles, coat racks and chandeliers. The antlers even can be scored by the North American Shed Hunter’s Club.

Here are some tips on where and when to find shed antlers.

Check the menu: In winter, seek areas where deer concentrate to feed. Often, one field, such as an untilled cornfield with dense woodland cover nearby, will draw all the deer while other fields are left untouched.

Look in their beds: Ovals in grass or snow denote deer beds. They may offer rewards for shed hunters because of the increased likelihood of finding matched sets of antlers, as well as small, shed antlers. Be sure to look closely.

Where they jump: Any spot where a buck must jump fences, creeks and ditches are all good places to search for shed antlers.

Trail cameras: Hang digital trail cameras around feeding areas like agricultural fields or along the main trails leading to and from those feeding areas. Once the bucks in your images become antlerless, it will be time to start searching for sheds.

Shed weather: Rainy days are optimal for seeking sheds because the antlers can shine and catch your eye. Also, don’t let snow cover stop you from shed hunting, as the antlers, or parts thereof, can stand out and be much easier to detect.

Slow down and look around: Peterson says it is easy to miss sheds when walking a trail. “Occasionally stop and look behind you,” he says. “I have identified sheds this way. For example, I spotted a shed from a distance and was so excited that I snapped a picture, grabbed it and continued hiking. After an hour or so of searching I looped back through the area to find that the other side was just feet away in the shade of a fallen tree. I looked back at the photo on my phone and the shed was there the entire time. The lesson was, slow down and visually search the area.”

Tines: Keep in mind you are not always looking for an entire antler but a small tine or curvature of the main beam. Old antlers often are time buried in vegetation. Always double check if something “feels” like an antler below your feet.

Hangers: “Sheds also are not always on the ground,” Peterson said. “I have found a few ‘hangers’ elevated in brush, shrubs, bushes and trees.”

