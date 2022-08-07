A trip worth kayaking for

I’d only been in a kayak once before. For 15 minutes off the coast of Puerta Vallarta, Mexico, in 2010. The hard plastic top-seat kayak hurt my lower back, and I decided I’d never step foot in one again.

I didn’t discover until working for Nebraska Game and Parks that there were other kinds of kayaks and other kinds of seats, though I still wasn’t tempted to get in one.

Until about a week ago.

When Smith Falls State Park and the Niobrara National Scenic River are on the agenda, you go all in — because everyone says the views will be worth it.

As a transplant to Nebraska, I hadn’t been to that part of the state, but our journey would take us to Valentine, where we’d complete a kayak trip from Fort Niobrara National Wildlife Refuge’s Cornell Bridge to the Brewer Bridge.

What I discovered: The views were better than I ever could have imagined, and comfortable kayaks do exist.

Here’s what else I learned:

* Though you can drive to Smith Falls State Park, kayaking to get there is a unique experience. The river landing at Smith Falls is large enough to hold several kayaks, canoes and float tubes, and the trek up to the 70-foot falls — Nebraska’s tallest waterfall — is a short one via a wooden boardwalk. Once there, the cold, spring-fed falls will rush over the bluff, spraying those brave enough to stand in the pool at its feet.

* As you kayak along the river, you’ll pass breathtaking sandstone and siltstone bluffs formed millions of years ago. Water trickles down these walls in places, at spots forming waterfalls. More than 200 dot the 76-mile Niobrara Scenic River, and whether you float the 14 miles I did or all 76, you’re likely to see some both big and small.

* Floating a National Wild and Scenic River is a rare opportunity: Less than 0.5% of U.S. rivers have received this designation. This stretch of the Niobrara River made the cut because of its undisturbed views, fossils, and unique plants and animals — a combination of Eastern and Western species.

* More than 230 bird, 75 mammal, 28 reptile and countess insect species live in this region. As you paddle down river, you’re likely to see herons, bald eagles, river otters, spiny softshell turtles, blue damselflies and more.

* Whether you’ve kayaked before or not, this trip is extremely doable. The river flow between Cornell and Brewer bridges is slow with few obstacles. You can float with your own gear or use a local outfitter, who will provide a tube, canoe or kayak and necessary gear, as well as shuttle you from your car to your start point for your trip. We chose an outfitter and a four-hour kayak trip, and I can happily report no kayaking mishaps, no major soreness and no pulled back. The secret? A back support — or adjustable seat — that allowed me to sit more upright for my first legitimate kayak trip.

So, if you’ve been avoiding a kayak like I was, I recommend giving it another shot — especially if you choose this stretch of river. It was a trip definitely worth taking.