The turkey season is long over. Crops are sprouting. The intense heat and humidity of summer approaches.
Even though you may be grabbing your catfish or bass rod, some of your thoughts may be drifting toward fall. Perhaps you can picture yourself throwing out teal duck decoys on a warm, humid, early September morning in your favorite wetland.
But in the summer, there is more to do in hunting than just daydreaming about active game animals and birds. This is the time to sweat, literally and otherwise. It is time to sweat the small stuff of your upcoming fall hunts.
Planning in the summer avoids the haste of sorting gear and packing the night before your big hunt. It’s those little things that have a way of piling up quickly and being forgotten in the days just prior to your major hunting season openers.
So, here’s my checklist to make certain that we are fully prepared:
* Visit the landowner where you plan to hunt. Make certain that you still have permission to hunt and that that part of the land hasn’t been sold or leased. Bring a gift or offer to assist with some chores or the fall harvest.
* Arrange time off work for crucial dates such as opening days, weekends, weeks, or the peak of the deer rut.
* Purchase required permits and stamps and acquire other mandatory items for your hunt when obtainable, such as a Harvest Information Program number.
* Check hunter education requirements for youths and other young folks, and then make plans for yourself and them to successfully complete a firearm or bow hunter education course together.
* Study the laws and regulations that apply to the game animals or birds you plan to hunt. Put your area conservation officer’s phone number and the Nebraska Wildlife Crimestoppers' number (1-800-742-7627) in your phone.
* Book lodging and camping reservations.
* Scout your hunting land repetitively at periodic intervals as we progress into fall.
* Make the necessary repairs to tree stands, box blinds, trailer blinds, etc. and clean/touch up decoys and patch waders.
* Practice shooting as much as possible. Remember, our duty as a hunter is to make an effective shot for a quick, humane kill through regular target-shooting sessions.
* Practice calling. From ducks to bucks, if you are going to use a call, practice sounding like the game bird or animal you want to draw within shooting range before getting in the field.
* Touch base with local butcher shops that have processed deer to find out if they are still doing that.
This is just a partial list. To read more checklist items, visit my blog, In the Wild, at OutdoorNebraska.org.