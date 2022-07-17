A close — but not too close — look at Nebraska's venomous snakes

Of Nebraska’s 29 species of snakes, only four of them are venomous: the prairie rattlesnake, western massasauga rattlesnake, timber rattlesnake and copperhead.

Generally found in the western half of Nebraska, the prairie rattlesnake has the widest range of the four, while the others are restricted to the southeast. All four are pit vipers.

Vipers are a large group of snakes in the family Viperidae and are found all over the world. Within that family is the sub-family Crotalinae, also known as the pit vipers.

Pit vipers are distinguished by the specialized pit organ on either side of the head. These essentially are infrared receptors that detect heat energy. These vipers see the world through light and heat. The receptors can detect warm-blooded and cold-blooded prey, but they are more responsive to warm-blooded animals.

Prairie rattlesnake: This is the most common venomous snake in Nebraska. It prefers short and mixed-grass prairies with rocky outcrops or canyons. It easily is recognizable by its light brown, gray or dark brown blotchy skin pattern and a distinctive triangular-shaped head with pits between the eyes and lips.

During breeding season, like other rattlesnakes, males often compete in combat rituals where they intertwine and try to knock each other to the ground for the right to breed with females. Females then give birth the following summer to eight to 18 live babies, as the species does not lay eggs. Some evidence supports those females show parental care, which is highly unusual for snakes.

Western massasauga rattlesnake: The western massasauga, Nebraska’s smallest pit viper, is found in the southeastern wet prairies and grasslands with wetland associations. It relies heavily on crayfish burrows, which they use for hibernation during the winter. Due to draining and conversion of wet prairies to agricultural fields, this snake’s habitat has been heavily reduced.

The massasauga now is one of two state-listed threatened reptile species. Like other pit vipers, the massasauga gives birth to live young in August or early September. It often is mistaken for the nonvenomous fox snake or water snake due to its body size, small head and small rattle. Massasaugas also do not hold their rattles as high in the air as other rattlesnake species. So if you can’t identify a snake, leave it alone and give it plenty of space.

Timber rattlesnake: The timber rattlesnake, Nebraska’s largest venomous snake, is light or dark brown with a series of black cross bands down the length of its body. Nebraska timbers have a reddish-brown stripe extending from head to tail. The tail is nearly always jet black and ends with a lighter colored rattle.

This snake is found in extreme southeastern Nebraska, in deciduous woodlands with exposed clearings of rocky outcrops. After emerging from hibernation, it can travel up to 2 miles or more to feed and fight for potential mates. Like other rattlesnakes, once mated, females can delay the fertilization of their eggs and give birth to live young the following September or October.

Copperhead: This snake gets its name from its copper-red color and has a pattern of lighter colored bands that when viewed from above resemble hourglasses. In Nebraska, the cross bands often are edged with white. The head is much wider than the neck so that it can accommodate venom glands in the cheeks. These snakes are found in extreme Southeast Nebraska in wooded areas with rocky outcrops.