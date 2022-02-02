Order Tree Seedlings for less than $1 each

The Lower Platte South Natural Resources District is one of 23 districts in the state of Nebraska formed in 1972 for the purpose of managing the state’s natural resources, with an emphasis on watershed management. Programs and activities include all areas of natural resource management and development: tree planting, flood protection, wildlife habitat, stream bank stabilization, environmental education, land treatment, water monitoring and many others. The districts are partially funded by property taxes and governed by a board of directors—elected representatives who serve four-year terms. The NRD system is local government working to protect local natural resources. The Lower Platte South NRD includes nearly all of Lancaster and Cass counties and parts of Seward, Saunders, Otoe, and Butler counties.