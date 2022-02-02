Order Tree Seedlings for less than $1 each

The Lower Platte South Natural Resources District is one of 23 districts in the state of Nebraska formed in 1972 for the purpose of managing the state’s natural resources, with an emphasis on watershed management. Programs and activities include all areas of natural resource management and development: tree planting, flood protection, wildlife habitat, stream bank stabilization, environmental education, land treatment, water monitoring and many others. The districts are partially funded by property taxes and governed by a board of directors—elected representatives who serve four-year terms. The NRD system is local government working to protect local natural resources. The Lower Platte South NRD includes nearly all of Lancaster and Cass counties and parts of Seward, Saunders, Otoe, and Butler counties.
If you're interested, order tree seedlings here: https://www.lpsnrd.org/order-trees#overlay-context=
About The Program
- The Lower Platte South NRD sells tree and shrub seedlings in bulk to cooperating landowners.
- The minimum order is 25.
- Species are sold in bundles of 25 (except if ordering packages) and therefore must be ordered in increments of 25.
- All trees and shrubs are $0.90 each for orders of 25-75 seedlings.
- Only $0.85 each for orders of 100 seedlings or more.
- Trees ordered will be delivered directly to the LPSNRD office and stored in our custom tree cooler.
- LPSNRD will notify you when trees are available to pick up.
- Trees should be ready for pick-up by Arbor Day.
- The sooner you plant them, the better their survival rate will be.
- LPSNRD can no longer provide seedling planting services.