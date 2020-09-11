Madsen stands for freedom
I’m writing in support of Madsen’s Bowling and Billiards and the other businesses who have chosen to join them in their fight against the Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird’s ridiculous mask mandate for Lincoln. These business owners are freedom-loving, patriotic citizens standing up for their rights.
It is a business owner’s right to choose whether or not they want their patrons to use masks, and subsequently the individual’s right to choose whether or not to visit that establishment. The mayor of Lincoln has no right to impose a mask requirement on citizens or businesses.
It seems that across the country many politicians like her (almost all Democrats) have jumped at the opportunity to use fear and this virus to overreach their authority. These politicians have made themselves into quasi-dictators, imposing ridiculous, unlawful rules on Americans, supposedly to “protect” us from a virus while encroaching upon our freedoms. I believe it’s more about control than safety.
I applaud Ben Madsen for standing up to the mayor’s tyranny. We need more citizens like Ben to stand for freedom in Lincoln and across the country if we want to preserve freedom.
Bob Bennie, Lincoln
Pardons could save lives
So it is upon them now. Inmates in the Nebraska State Penitentiary test positive.
The examples of cruise ships, nursing homes, meatpacking plants, San Quentin State Prison and now public schools give ample warning of how quickly the coronavirus can spread through a congregate population.
It’s not too late to release the aged, the infirm and the reformed who pose little threat to public safety and test negative. Those confined as a result of a technical violation of a parole or probation condition could be personally evaluated to reduce the in-prison population.
Inmates were sentenced to a term of years, not the agony of COVID-19, an ICU coma or extinction. Continued confinement under the present conditions is akin to altering a pronounced sentence.
Parole, commutation or pardon powers could permit those eligible to leave a high-risk environment of confinement to return to their families and assist that struggle.
All that is needed is will and discernment from Gov. Pete Ricketts.
Speak but the word ...
Gregory C. Lauby, Wymore
The Big Ten got it
right
There is room for different points of view about the Big Ten’s postponement of fall sports. Scott Frost and Bill Moos may be correct in suggesting that the athletes themselves are as safe in Lincoln as anywhere.
However, I have seen no evidence that the impacts of football and other athletic events on the rest of us through community spread are being considered.
We know by now how the virus is spread by those who ignore the mandate for face coverings and social distancing. And we are also aware of what football Saturdays are like in Lincoln and across the state. Even if no fans are allowed into Memorial Stadium, bars, living rooms and backyards will be filled with those gathered to cheer on their favorite team.
Unfortunately, many will ignore or forget about the increased risk such actions create and will fail to follow the mandates and guidelines. Some will argue they should be free to do so. I, too, wish that we did not have to worry about being infected, but ignoring reality will not prevent us from getting sick ourselves or, worse, unknowingly infecting others who may be more susceptible to the disease.
Let’s be more considerate of our friends, relatives and the general population and do what we can now to minimize the spread of this virus. Hopefully, an effective vaccine will be available before yet another athletic season will need to be postponed or cancelled.
James R. Cook, Lincoln
Bolz will protect health care
Since 2010 Rep. Jeff Fortenberry (aka “the congressman from Louisiana”) has reliably voted against affordable health care access and consumer protections for Nebraska families. He voted against the Affordable Care Act’s provisions to protect Nebraskans from being kicked off their health insurance for a preexisting condition.
He voted against future funding for Medicare, jeopardizing access to healthcare for thousands of Nebraska seniors.
Despite his voting record, he now claims to be quite concerned about health care as a topic. But his ideas are little more than political double-speak rooted in the tired ideology of bootstrap pulling and “personal responsibility.”
Kate Bolz, a public servant, born and raised in Nebraska, will vote to improve your access to affordable healthcare, protect you from being kicked off your plan for a preexisting condition and protect seniors by funding Medicare.
What will Jeff Fortenberry do? He’ll do as he’s always done — vote in favor of the insurance industry to ensure the stock price goes up.
If your family finances and your family’s health are a priority, ditch Fortenberry and vote for Kate.
Barbara Pederson, Lincoln
President profanes Bible again
Earlier this year, President Trump recently ordered streets cleared so that he could walk to a historic church for a photo op to hold a Bible. Tear gas was employed to clear the streets.
He now denies disparaging fallen American soldiers as “losers” and “suckers.” “I would be willing to swear on anything that I never said that about our fallen heroes.”
His comments supporting this claim were demonstrably false, including his claim that he called his wife in the United States (she was with him in France) to bemoan the circumstances that kept him from the cemetery visit. By my reckoning, he profaned the Bible once and just offered to do so again.
Richard Whittier, Lincoln
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!