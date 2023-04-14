Gaylor Baird leading ably

In 2020, COVID brought an unexpected division to the U.S. Along with other events, 2020 created tough times. I was so thankful to be living in Lincoln. I was grateful to have Leirion Gaylor Baird as mayor, a leader who was listening, following medical professionals’ advice, learning and adjusting policies to keep all people safe.

I am convinced her leadership saved lives. Having a family with some immune-compromised issues, we still had freedom and comfort to do everyday tasks.

Her policies proved to be correct as Lancaster County had one of the lowest per capita COVID infection and fatality rates in Nebraska, an amazing feat demonstrating mindful leadership.

Even during these turbulent times, Lincoln came out of COVID much better than most cities. I’m proud of how our teachers, healthcare workers, police, businesses and community responded to this crisis.

Compared nationally, Lincoln continues to have lower unemployment and a lower cost of living. I think part of that success was due to Gaylor Baird’s focus on quality of life for all, which makes this diverse, complex city prosper and grow.

Foremost, Gaylord Baird acknowledges and addresses climate change for Lincoln. All of today’s divisive issues will be overshadowed if we don’t have the foresight to prepare for climate change. The mayor’s opponent appears to ignore climate change and has no intention of addressing it.

And contrary to the negative ads I’ve seen on TV, I feel safe in Lincoln. What makes me feel unsafe are politicians’ divisive language and policies that promote inequality. I feel extremely unsafe when Sen. Suzanne Geist votes in favor of unregistered concealed guns. I applaud Mayor Gaylord Baird’s positive election campaign. Lincoln will benefit from her continued positive leadership.

Dale Minter, Lincoln

Financial matters, faith collide

Protestants believe that faith in God alone is needed to get into heaven, a tenet known as sola fide.

Catholics believe that both good deeds and faith in God are needed to get into heaven. Those good deeds include financial donations.

With the proposed legislation to provide income tax credits to people for donating to private school scholarships, it seems Nebraska tax dollars could be paying the way to heaven for more than just Catholics.

Paul Morrison, Lincoln

Hove right person right now

While I didn’t advance to the general election ballot, and I am writing to endorse Chris Hove who is on the general election ballot.

I have met Chris, and we share the same common insight and goals for the Lincoln Airport Authority. I did not have the resources available to make myself better known to voters and will make a more concerted effort to have a profile that will make me a better candidate in the future.

Chris has served on the board before and has the experience and the business pedigree that would serve the residents of Lincoln. His background in aviation and banking, as well as past service, make him an optimum candidate.

His career and dedication to family is an example of who we need on the Airport Authority board. His demeanor and professionalism plus past relationship with current board members make Chris the kind of person to immediately start dealing with issues that require attention.

I, therefore, am hoping that all of the voters who were so kind to cast primary ballots for me will support Hove in the general election because he is the right candidate for the position.

Sammy Luci, Lincoln

Srivastav effective at listening, leading

As someone who attended LPS, whose parents spent their careers teaching for LPS and whose children attend LPS, I care deeply about the continued success at LPS in providing the opportunity for a quality education for all students.

The quality of the educational experience LPS drew us back to Lincoln when my wife and I decided to start a family, and LPS is critical to economic and cultural growth and vibrancy here in Lincoln.

Piyush Srivastav is a longtime Lincoln resident, business owner and supporter of LPS. In addition, Piyush has served the LPS community as a member and chair of the Foundation for Lincoln Public Schools, and he is an LPS parent. This experience and perspective make Piyush well equipped to serve on the Lincoln Board of Education.

I have known Piyush for over 20 years, and I know he is highly effective at listening actively, considering various perspectives and then speaking thoughtfully. As a board member, Piyush will use these skills whether he is engaging with other board members, teachers, staff, parents, students or other community stakeholders.

Finally, I also support Piyush because I trust that he is an LPS advocate who will support the school board’s commitment to providing the highest quality education for all students and their development into responsible adults.

Nick Steinke, Lincoln

The guns are the common factor

How many victims of mass shootings would we see if shooters had no guns, or, more realistically, if guns were as hard to get as a driver’s license? Especially military-capable infantry weapons?

The single indisputable commonality of our shameful, insane, avoidable, tragic parade of slaughters of innocents is not politics, not race or religion, disappointed lovers, workplace discord, family turmoil or disadvantaged youth.

It’s the gun.

And every shooter has to be some kind of unstable person we can’t effectively ID and control before he shoots. Anyone not fully aware of that has his or her head in the sand. Meanwhile, the murderers continue.

Whatever else Gov. Jim Pillen might do, he’ll never erase in my mind the “gun-rights support” image he sought as a candidate, flaunting a rifle in a TV ad.

There has never been even the whisper of any lucid argument for military weapons being available to the general public. Pillen, and every other responsible politician (mostly Republicans) betrays us and his or her office by not making realistic gun control a top priority.

We are poorly served by those who maintain their right to bear arms for “a well-regulated militia” is supreme, above everyone else’s right to “life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.”

At age 95, I’m a life-long independent, not a Democrat. I have of 32 years U.S. Army service, including Korea and Vietnam. I’ve been shot at. I know something about guns. And people.

Tom deShazo, Lincoln

Bill could help youngest students

Imagine being 4 years old and being expelled from pre-kindergarten. A report by the Nebraska Department of Education, “Breaking the Pre-school to Prison Pipeline,” shows that suspension or expulsion in early years increases the likelihood of a child later in life dropping out of high school and being incarcerated. African Americans are more likely to be suspended than European Americans, and boys are more likely to be suspended than girls.

Introduced by Sen. Terrell McKinney, LB632 — prohibiting the suspension of students in prekindergarten through second grade in a school in a city of the metropolitan class — is a bill that would ban suspensions for children in pre-K through second grade in metropolitan areas in Nebraska. I urge readers to contact their senator and ask them to support LB632.

Just banning suspensions and expulsions does not stop unruly behavior. There needs to be ongoing training and ongoing support for teachers on how to redirect any poor behaviors into a positive behavior. Additionally, extra help and smaller class sizes will help all students get the attention they need and deserve.

Lisa Markus, Lincoln

We don’t need the negativity

People in the world of political messaging and advertising are quick to say that negative ads work. That’s why they do them. And to that I say yelling nasty things at your co-workers can get them to do things as well. Or, berating your children, that’s sometimes effective in getting them to do what you want. But think of the damage you do in the long run.

I am of the opinion that the negative political messaging, while it may work, is also one of the primary causes of our extraordinarily divided society.

I’ve worked for and with people who yelled and said negative things about co-workers and observed the disruption that can cause in a workplace. And, I’ve talked with counselors who have had to help people recover from fractured childhoods as a result of negative parents.

Just because the negative campaigning works is certainly a poor reason to continue the practice. Of course we can and should legislate our way out of this negative mess. Furthermore, I believe those of us who share this feeling about the nature of our political process can let those involved know that we’re better than this.

Elections require people to be informed and based on that information make an important decision. Negative advertising doesn’t inform; it divides and destroys. And, the negative nature of politics keeps qualified people from stepping forward to offer their services.

We deserve better. Let political operatives know we don’t appreciate the negativity.

Randall Bretz, Lincoln

The real solution to stop abortions

If intentions are to lessen the want and need for abortions, perhaps use the ago-old adage, and start with “an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure.”

We will not soon be stopping people of reproductive age from wanting to have sexual relations, since the desire for sexual intercourse originates in the most primordial regions of human brain stem. Sexual desire and fulfilment have been components in the evolutionary development since the earliest human species. The act does not need to be taught or learned but will be accomplished.

Obviously, it’s not unique to humans. Elephants do it; livestock does it; reptiles do it; wolves and foxes do it; and humans do it. Intelligence or learning is neither needed nor necessary. The DNA molecule does not care one whit, only that the desire is fulfilled.

Therefore, maybe we should accept this long-established fact of life and commence using the cerebral frontal cortex to intercede in preventing unwanted pregnancies. Mandatory reproductive education, universal access to the means for safe and reliable birth control and contraception, progressive family planning and stopping relatively immature and foolish approaches to managing sexual relationships are a few of the more serious and prudent suggestions.

We do not yet have the ability to prevent people, especially those of early reproductive ages, from wanting to have sexual relations. We definitely have the ability to prevent and discourage those sexual relations creating unwanted lasting consequences.

Stu Luttich, Geneva

Community colleges deserve support

I’m writing to question the article that ran on the front page of the April 9 Journal Star, “Community colleges face ‘reckoning’” by Jon Marcus of The Hechinger Report.

As someone who watches national trends and local and state data on community colleges and who has works closely with students, this piece has gaping holes in its representation.

I have a professional and personal stake in student success at Southeast Community College in my 20 years as a faculty member, co-chair and coordinator of the Nebraska Developmental Education Consortium, which is a network of faculty who work with the least prepared for higher education.

The lapse in journalistic integrity in this story is its lack of any attempt to make comparisons to four-year institutions as it uses two isolated anecdotes to build its opinion-driven argument on the front page. It gives readers a one-sided view of a complicated issue by a “journalist” who quotes what is essentially colleagues at Columbia’s Community College Research Center.

This article is punching down on community colleges with an arbitrary focus on “facts” and interviews. It damages my trust in our local newspaper and those who are entrusted to make decisions about what is acceptable in meeting journalistic standards. Is this fair and balanced reporting? Does it look at community colleges in the landscape of all higher education trends? Does it consider enrollment trends and completion rates in all areas in higher ed?

Community colleges offer so many people a path to jobs and lives they would often not reach and would not be welcome in other institutions. At a time when the Unicameral is considering legislation that would hobble budgets of Nebraska community colleges, this article presents as a politically orchestrated robo-call. There is no “let readers decide for themselves” room in this story.

Phip Roth, Lincoln

Emlich has valuable knowledge

In the more than a decade I’ve known her, Airport Authority candidate Vanessa Emlich has never done anything subpar. I’ve had both the pleasure to work under and beside her leadership, and in both instances she worked with integrity, grit and compassion. She has proven analytical and critical thinking skills and does her best to see both sides of every story.

If you know Vanessa, you know she’s very well traveled. She’s lived abroad, in other parts of the country, and even other parts of Nebraska. She’s a natural explorer — jet-setting to far away places like Thailand, Israel, South Africa and Germany.

She’s seen the inside of more airports than most people in this city and believes she can help make ours the best it can be.

Even though she’s traveled near and far, she still chooses to call Lincoln home. She cares about this city and, if elected, will work so the rest of us can travel, for work or for play, so we, too, can appreciate it more when we return home.

Danielle Smith, Lincoln

Senators sticking to principles

A letter that appeared in April 9 Journal Star (“Senators wrong on issue, actions“) aimed criticism at Sens. Megan Hunt and Michaela Cavanaugh for the use of filibusters during this session.

I want to acknowledge that these senators used a legal method on the floor to stall bills they felt were inappropriate, mean spirited, non-inclusive and that their constituents did not support.

It was apparent to me that the author of the letter didn’t understand there is a significant difference between young persons seeking sound medical advice and treatment during a transgender procedure and LGBTQ population seeking equality.

Both Senators Hunt and Cavanaugh are to be commended for steps they have taken to defeat the bills that treat a segment of our population as though they were without resources to proceed in an educated fashion with the help of physicians and counselors aiding them in their decision. I am proud of both and feel they have the best interests of Nebraska at heart.

Barbara Jo Burns, Lincoln

Geist crime ads distort truth

In ad after ad, would-be Mayor Suzanne Geist keeps telling us that Lincoln is no longer a safe city. But does she offer any proof? No! Instead, she relies on Together Nebraska, an independent PAC established to elect Republicans. They in turn rely on misleading ads to sow fear and doubt.

And so now’s the time to expose their cherry-picking and sloppy misuse of Lincoln’s crime data to support Geist’s false narrative.

Consider the TV ad attacking Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird on crime. The ad proclaims “Robberies up 10%.” “Last year, Lincoln’s murder rate rose over 37%;” “Allowing violent felonies to skyrocker;” “Leirion Gaylor Baird (is) dangerously wrong on crime.”

But 37% is a one-year increase in homicides — from 8 to 11 – cherry-picked to create alarm. In truth, homicide numbers vary greatly from year to year and have little to do with who is mayor. For example, during Republican Mayor Mike Johann’s first year in office homicides increased from zero to nine and then dropped to four the next year.

Same with robberies. In one year, 2021-22, robberies increased 10%. Yet in the previous year, 2020-21, robberies dropped 20%.

The attack ad cherry-picks these numbers but fails to note the crimes that went down last year: residential burglary, stolen bikes, business burglary, theft from vehicles, aggravated assault and rape and attempted rape.

All in all, the five-year (2018-22) analysis by the LPD reveals that violent crime is down 22%, property crime is down 3.2% and miscellaneous crime is up 4.9%.

Bottom line: using cherry-picked crime statistics and sloppy analysis for political advantage is irresponsible. But using crime statistics responsibly can promote a productive community discussion of trends, causes and solutions – all vital for a healthy democracy.

Tom Casady, Lincoln,

retired public safety director; Ken Haar, Lincoln, retired state senator and city council member; Joe Starita, Lincoln; Albert Maxey, retired Lincoln police officer

LPS right to care for all students

Regarding the article “LPS defends use of signs supporting LGBTQ students,” (April 12): How dare they!

Why would a school district want to be so inclusive, so “woke” that they would upset the parents of its students who feel this is a political and dangerous statement.

All I can say is, “Where can I get one of these signs?” Hats off to the LPS administrators who have the courage to stand up for all of their students.

Gary Targoff, Lincoln

Gaylor Baird committed to safety

For the past five years Sen. Suzanne Geist has served on the Legislature’s Transportation and Telecommunications Committee, most recently as chairperson (until she resigned from the Legislature). During that time, she had several opportunities to increase public safety and failed to do so.

Multiple important safety bills have come through that committee and have failed, largely because Geist has furthered the cause of a corporation rather than thinking of the public’s wellbeing.

The recent train derailments in Nebraska and across the country, most notably in East Palestine, Ohio, show the need for increased rail safety. Roads blocked by excessive-length trains have prevented emergency responders from reaching those in need.

Railroad companies continue to push a profit-over-safety business model, meanwhile Geist has opposed efforts, such as requiring two people on a train, that would prevent accidents and save lives when accidents occur. She wouldn’t even allow a vote to send this legislation to the floor (it likely would have passed).

As a railroad worker, I know the risks, and Geist hasn’t lived up to the public safety record she claims to have. I challenge voters to do their research on this issue. Leirion Gaylor Baird has not only supported increased emergency response but cares deeply about prevention. I recommend voting for the candidate that has your safety in mind, rather than the profits of big business.

Bryan Cole, Lincoln

