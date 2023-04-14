Gun bill will hurt

Nebraskans

I would like to encourage all state Senators to vote “no” on LB77. This bill would allow the carrying of concealed handguns without a permit and no longer require individuals to take required gun safety training.

Owning guns is not illegal in our country, thus we have protected the right to bear arms. Because we are a civilized society we have laws that are designed to protect citizens. Current laws and regulations, such as requiring a permit to carry a concealed weapon and attend a safety training, were implemented to maintain some element of safety for the general population.

These existing laws are there for a reason. They just make sense. Since implementing lax gun laws Missouri has seen a 25% to 47% “increase in firearms homicides and a 23.5% increase in firearms suicides,” according to Johns Hopkins Center for Gun Policy and Research.

We Nebraskans value life enough not to move forward with this law. In addition to an increase in violence and death, this law will be bad for businesses in Nebraska if individuals become fearful of going out in their communities.

In 1995 Connecticut passed a law requiring in person application for a permit to purchase a handgun and eight hours of gun safety training. This law resulted in a 40% reduction in gun related homicide in the first 10 years.

Invest in our community. Maintain existing gun laws in Nebraska. Senators should vote no on LB77.

Elizabeth Kagan, Lincoln

Mayor still focused on her

job

Reading the local news these days, I keep flashing back to The Wizard of Oz. With all of the crazy political moves of late, I wish I was Toto, drawing back the curtain to reveal Ricketts and Pillen and Peed. Oh, my!

Ever since these deep-pocketed players gave up on Fortenberry last spring, I am reminded of Oz’s flying monkeys, as wave after wave of unelected people slip into new jobs – from Congress to the Legislature and beyond.

And now? Suzanne Geist, with more than a year left in her legislative tenure – and before she is forced to have a voting record in this messy legislative session – clicks her heels and calls “uncle,” saying it’s too hard to have two jobs at the same time!

No doubt, Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird can relate. And yet, Gaylor Baird keeps doing the heavy lifting required of her.

Regardless of what party you affiliate with, surely the stench of these big-money, fat-cat decisions is starting to make you wonder if these very few, very wealthy folks have any faith at all in the votes that the rest of us cast. Any more, I’m starting to wonder if there’s any place like home.

Jane Holt, Lincoln