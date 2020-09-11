Donald F. Costello, Lincoln

Stop whining about no football

I get it. I really do. We’re all disappointed that there won’t be a Husker football season this year.

For those small business owners in town whose lifelines are threatened, it’s more than disappointment. It’s rightful stress and fear about the future.

But all that said, Steven Sipple’s endless whining in the Sports section completely misses the point. Did the Big Ten handle deciding not to have a season badly? Absolutely. Did they make the right decision? Absolutely.

The focus has to be on keeping people alive, and that means no football. Mr. Sipple seems to assume that, just because other conferences are playing, the Big Ten should be too. You know, just because a bunch of other people are jumping off a cliff that doesn’t mean it’s a good idea.

I’ll be interested to see if he’s still playing the same tune in a few months when the conferences that charged ahead on a fall season suddenly have to deal with massive COVID outbreaks and deaths among their players.