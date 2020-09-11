Our democracy is in peril
In his new book “Making Sense,” author Sam Harris records a long conversation with Dr. Timothy Snyder, professor of history at Yale and fellow at the Institute for Human Sciences in Vienna.
Dr. Snyder says that what is happening in the United States right now parallels what happened under Hitler in Germany, then the most advanced, educated nation in the world, and Russia.
The first step is what President Trump did in 2016: You fill the public sphere with falsehoods, lies and contradict yourself all the time because you are attacking truthful discussion.
Step two: You target people who are responsible for factuality. You call journalists “enemies” or “opponents.” You talk about how you’re going to discipline or crack down on them.
Step three: If successful, no one knows what truth is anymore. Because nobody trusts journalists, you have a monopoly. That’s clearly what the White House is up to.
Dr. Snyder adds that democracy requires the rule of law, which requires trust, which requires that we all think there are facts out there. If you do away with facts, you have destroyed democracy.
At the Republican National Convention, President Trump seemed to charge Joe Biden with actions which he, himself, plans to do — install “socialism” with himself as dictator.
I think our democracy is in serious trouble. Will our Nebraska senators continue to be silent?
Don Tilley, Lincoln
COVID data collection tricky
Despite many efforts at making COVID-19 data collection and analysis believable, it is simply not possible to do so.
The accurate statistical analysis of any sample data requires a number of characteristics in order for it to have any value. Every state and entity (like county or town) has differing ability to be accurate and precise in its COVID-19 data collection methods. Collectors of COVID-19 data also have different and variable individual skill sets. This alone makes the collection of data that can be used in meaningful analysis suspect.
But there are other factors that influence the accuracy and precision of the data. Some political attitudes make over-counting or under-counting fit different political goals and thus add to the inability to have faith in any analysis of the underlying data.
Differences in the time and place the COVID-19 data collection process took place varies a great deal. The same data collection process might be better (or worse) depending on the training and processes in place at a particular time and place.
The best we can do in this uncertain environment is to place trust in our local source of COVID-19 data as well as praying that a vaccine and good preventative research take place.
Donald F. Costello, Lincoln
Stop whining about no football
I get it. I really do. We’re all disappointed that there won’t be a Husker football season this year.
For those small business owners in town whose lifelines are threatened, it’s more than disappointment. It’s rightful stress and fear about the future.
But all that said, Steven Sipple’s endless whining in the Sports section completely misses the point. Did the Big Ten handle deciding not to have a season badly? Absolutely. Did they make the right decision? Absolutely.
The focus has to be on keeping people alive, and that means no football. Mr. Sipple seems to assume that, just because other conferences are playing, the Big Ten should be too. You know, just because a bunch of other people are jumping off a cliff that doesn’t mean it’s a good idea.
I’ll be interested to see if he’s still playing the same tune in a few months when the conferences that charged ahead on a fall season suddenly have to deal with massive COVID outbreaks and deaths among their players.
Look at it this way: If we don’t have football this year, we probably have it next year. If we try to have football this year, we won’t have it next year, guaranteed. That’s to say nothing of the number of Huskers (and others) who will die from COVID if we don’t play it safe. Do you really want that?
Grow up, Steve.
Connor P. Mullin, Lincoln
Trump ill-suited to fight pandemic
President Trump claims that his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic has been perfect. That claim clearly needs fact-checking.
On Aug. 25, the United States had an infection rate of 1,800 per 100,000 population, which is the highest in the developed world. We had 181,000 deaths for an infection rate of 55 deaths per 100,000 population, among the highest in the developed world.
At the same date, the European Union (a union of 26 countries with a population one-third greater than the U.S.) had an infection rate of 396 per 100,000 of their population. They had 139,000 deaths for an infection rate of 31 deaths per 100,000 population.
Basically the U.S. has an infection rate that is 4½ times that of the EU. Further, if we had the same death rate as the EU, we would have had 78,000 fewer deaths. Those 78,000 needless deaths are one-third more than all the U.S. deaths in Vietnam over 10 years of combat, and we have done that in just seven months of mismanaging COVID-19.
Our northern neighbor, Canada (with a population of about 11% of the U.S.), had an infection rate of 336 per 100,000 population and a death rate of 24 deaths per 100,000 population. If the U.S. had Canada’s death rate, we would have had 102,000 fewer deaths.
The needless loss of life from COVID-19 under this president is unconscionable. He doesn’t have the intellect or attention span to lead against this pandemic or any other crisis.
Bert Peterson, Hastings
