Harding a victim of false accusations
I am writing to condemn campaign mailings which appear to accuse my colleague, Mary Harding, of using Nebraska Public Power District resources for her own purpose and convenience.
I am a lifelong Republican, and I have served many years in both the Nebraska Legislature and on the board of Nebraska Public Power District. I have worked with Mary in both roles. While we sometimes disagree on policy, she can be counted on to honor her oath as a fiduciary. She takes her job seriously and works hard for the best interests of the voters she serves.
Voters should be fully informed on facts and not influenced at the last moment by false and misleading information. The ads I have seen attacking her are false, take facts out of context and seem to imply that the rest of us would allow blatant misuse of district resources for personal pleasure.
Please don’t be misled by negative campaign pieces. Make your choice this fall on facts.
Ed Schrock, Elm Creek
All accountable for democracy
In the midst of a desperate political firestorm of excuses and a forced reality check, people must remember we are accountable for our deeds. All of us. We make choices and earn consequences.
Elected officials cannot ignore a sworn constitutional oath, and then desperately dodge the results of their actions. We teach our children to own up for their choices; as adults we can do no less. That is the reality of this election facing us.
In the midst of a pandemic, the Republicans have again requested the Supreme Court to invalidate the Affordable Care Act. If they have an alternate plan as promised, they have not produced it, and millions of Americans will lose health care and suffer greatly if they succeed. We have lost a staggering 200,000 American lives in just seven months; with rising infections and a drumbeat of misinformation it will surely grow.
The job loss and economic bleeding is devastating as well. To furloughed workers and grieving families this is as real as it gets. This president does not stay in power by himself; elected officials keep him there in the face of mounting corruption.
Historically, democracies have been very fragile; most have not survived over time. If the American experiment is to continue, we need to hold our elected officials accountable and hold up our end as well.
Steven Burbach, Lincoln
