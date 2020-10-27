Elected officials cannot ignore a sworn constitutional oath, and then desperately dodge the results of their actions. We teach our children to own up for their choices; as adults we can do no less. That is the reality of this election facing us.

In the midst of a pandemic, the Republicans have again requested the Supreme Court to invalidate the Affordable Care Act. If they have an alternate plan as promised, they have not produced it, and millions of Americans will lose health care and suffer greatly if they succeed. We have lost a staggering 200,000 American lives in just seven months; with rising infections and a drumbeat of misinformation it will surely grow.

The job loss and economic bleeding is devastating as well. To furloughed workers and grieving families this is as real as it gets. This president does not stay in power by himself; elected officials keep him there in the face of mounting corruption.

Historically, democracies have been very fragile; most have not survived over time. If the American experiment is to continue, we need to hold our elected officials accountable and hold up our end as well.

Steven Burbach, Lincoln

