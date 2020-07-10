Death penalty still bad idea
On the last Monday in June 1991, a group of members of Nebraskans Against the Death Penalty gathered at noon in front of the Governor’s Mansion holding signs advocating for abolition. In the 29 years since then, these individuals continued to hold their vigils, seeking refuge inside the Capitol in inclement weather.
The group’s numbers swelled when executions were pending and also when the Legislature was debating the issue. At other times, there might only be one or two stalwart souls maintaining vigil.
In May 2015, the vigil turned into a celebration when the Legislature voted to abolish the death penalty and to override Gov. Pete Ricketts’ veto, only to once again find themselves standing in opposition when the death penalty was reinstated.
Numbers swelled in the summer of 2018, prior to the execution of Carey Dean Moore, and today a small group of individuals, including two of the original group from 1991, maintain the vigil. They represent Nebraskans for Alternatives to the Death Penalty (the current name of NADP), Amnesty International USA and other social justice movements that believe the death penalty is an anachronism in an evolving world.
Studies have shown that the death penalty, contrary to common belief, is far costlier than life in prison without possibility of parole. Imagine the positive uses these millions of dollars could be diverted to: alleviating overcrowding in prisons, providing relief to victims’ families, improving education for at-risk youth, increased pay for prison personnel, programming to prepare prisoners for post-release success.
Nebraska, we can do better!
Christy Hargesheimer, Lincoln
Facility will harm neighborhood
I am against the proposed alternative-to-imprisonment facility (“Lincoln house for women leaving prison moves forward despite oppostion,” June 25) located in the Woods Park neighborhood on South 28th Street for these reasons:
* The neighborhood is mostly a family neighborhood. The insertion of an alternative-to-imprisonment facility degrades the quality of life and poses a possible risk to the children in the neighborhood. There have already been incidents of strangers trespassing, lurking about the facility. (I refer to it as a facility although it’s been just a single-family, two-story house for at least the last 50 years.)
* This is a business in the middle of our neighborhood. The owners have been housing people there for several months without a permit, license, oversight or approval by any governmental entity.
* There will be a continual parade of residents since, as I understand it, they will be there for no longer than three months, and, according to the municipal code, the definition of an alternative to imprisonment facility is a facility where more than three but not more than 16 unrelated persons reside.
* Finally, we permanent residents who live in proximity of this alternative to prison will suffer a certain loss of property value.
Dan Neville, Lincoln
NeighborLNK makes difference
Social isolation is a significant problem for older adults and has recently gained heightened awareness due to the coronavirus pandemic. More than 30% of Nebraskans age 65 and older live alone, the second highest rate in the U.S.
Isolation is more dangerous than obesity and linked to a greater likelihood of early death, accelerated cognitive decline, poor cardiovascular function, stroke and depression in adults 50 and older.
One thing the pandemic has made clear: personal connections are critical, especially to our aging and disabled. In response, the City of Lincoln through Aging Partners, launched their NeighborLNK program. It is designed to facilitate personal community connections by matching volunteers with those age 60+ or with disabilities who are homebound and in need of support in the community. The program offers services (errands, grocery pickup, recycling, etc.) to help those at higher health risk stay connected and independent while also offering companionship through phone calls.
The NeighborLNK program has been an extremely rewarding volunteer opportunity for me. I challenge and encourage people to consider giving back and becoming a NeighborLNK volunteer. I applaud the efforts of Aging Partners for their exceptional response to meeting the needs of our most vulnerable.
Jina Ragland, Lincoln
AARP Nebraska
Governor’s words, actions at odds
During regular news conferences on the COVID-19 virus, Gov. Pete Ricketts regularly urges Nebraskans to wear face masks when they go into stores and other businesses. And on July 1, the governor said he’s worried Nebraska could join the likes of Texas and Florida in experiencing a surge in COVID infections.
But he also has a standing edict issued last month that says counties that require visitors to their offices and courthouses to wear masks will not get one dime of the $100 million in COVID-relief money coming to Nebraska from the federal government. Presumably, these visitors are taxpayers with business such as renewing driver’s licenses.
Try as one might, it’s tough to make sense of the directive.
Nebraska is getting about $1 billion of $2 trillion authorized by Congress to help offset coronavirus-related costs incurred by states and local government. Ricketts set aside $100 million for counties, cities and utilities. Then he told them there were strings attached.
Pete Ricketts is not taking the best path for the people he was elected to serve. He’s risking the well-being of the public servants who work in county offices and courthouses. He’s upping the chance for spread of the virus. And he’s interfering with local control.
A number of county officials across the state have said as much. And, as Legislative District 23 candidate Helen Raikes of Ashland said in a letter to the governor, “public health and safety must be our top priority right now, and county officials are better prepared to assess local conditions than the state is. I trust my local elected officials to know what’s going on in their counties and protect the interests of their citizens.”
Hear, hear.
Catharine Huddle, Lincoln
Rah-rah, you did it, America!
We’re No. 1 in positive coronavirus cases. We’re No. 1 in coronavirus deaths. We did it! Is America great again?
Mary Bailey, Lincoln
Trump support not helping Fortenberry
Donald Trump wants protesters who deface Confederate statues to receive 10 years in jail. Many protesters are Black. Trump had Attorney General William Barr release Micheal Flynn and reduce jail time for Roger Stone. Both men are white.
While it’s great that Rep. Tim Scott is finally speaking out, it’s clear that Scott was hand picked by Mitch McConnell for the optics.
We have a long way to go to address racism in our country.
Rep. Jeff Fortenberry, your continued support of Donald Trump negates any attempt to improve your optics.
Wayne Vestal, Lincoln
Keep auto auction live, local
Going. Going. Gone!
Preliminary negotiations suggest that the semi-annual state of Nebraska surplus auto auction may no longer be a live event conducted capably by Ficke and Ficke Auctioneers but placed into the nondescript hands of govdeals.com. In a letter to the State of Nebraska Purchasing Division, and posted on the Ficke and Ficke website, we learn that the state continues to increase their placement of surplus to this online bidding site. We also learn of the financial considerations being introduced that would make it prohibitive for Ficke and Ficke, or any other local auction to conduct the live auction.
And that’s a shame. Over the past 15 years I have purchased five perfectly maintained vehicles, including late-model Grand Caravans and Trail Blazers in pristine condition. The local auction also provides hands-on inspection during the two days leading up to the sale. You can start the engine and examine the vehicles inside and out. An on-line auction is going to give you a postage stamp-size photo on the screen and no inspection. You’ll be bidding blind.
I trust that the State Purchasing Department and Ficke and Ficke can negotiate to keep this event live and local. Rap that gavel on the conference room table and shout out: SOLD!
Chuck Stepanek, Lincoln
Lincoln must step up now
The Supreme Court decision making discrimination against LGBTQ people in employment illegal was amazing news! Tears were shed in my household.
I was a part of the 1983 fight for LGBT equal rights in Lincoln. We lost overwhelmingly at the ballot box. We knew we would. The battle then was about visibility and pride. That was more than 30 years ago. We never dreamed we would gain the right to marry and that the U.S. Supreme Court would protect us in employment. Not in our lifetimes anyway, but we were wrong.
Now is the time for the city of Lincoln to pass a Fairness Ordinance prohibiting discrimination in housing and public accommodations on the basis of sexual orientation, gender identify and gender expression. All members of the Lincoln community need and deserve fair treatment.
Moni Usasz, Lincoln
True leader would be unifying
It was as if President Trump were channeling Gov. George Wallace in his speech at Mount Rushmore.
He continues to become more divisive and racist at a time when a true nation’s leader would be uniting us and giving us guidance for controlling a pandemic that has gotten out of control in our country.
Hess Dyas, Lincoln
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!