Legislature out of

touch

With days dwindling in the 2023 legislative session, very little has been accomplished, and many of us are underwhelmed and unconcerned. It is no secret that most of what lawmakers are proposing are hand-me-down measures from Republican parties of other states and sponsored by our “copycat” state senators: Tripe such as outlawing drag shows, dictating bathroom use by transgender students, criminalizing education about America’s history of racial injustice and censoring library books, to name a few.

The bills that concern me are those not favored by most Nebraskans that will be rammed through by Republicans regardless of the will of the people, including an abortion ban that 58% oppose but that will be forced upon us regardless.

A concealed carry law without required permits and training, patterned after similar laws in other states, will be passed knowing that crime will go up dramatically, also knowing that other states with weakened permitting systems have experienced an 11% in handgun homicides and 13% to 15% increase in violent crimes.

Tax credits will likely pass for individuals who contribute to a scholarship fund that enables qualified students to attend a private or parochial school. Church schools would like nothing more than to see their flagging membership numbers bolstered by tax money.

All in all, many of us are just fed up with the unending hopelessness of our state government — losing on every issue, every time, even when we share the majority opinion.

Deserving thanks are Sens. Machaela Cavanaugh and Megan Hunt, who, in their efforts to be sources of integrity and good will, have shown kindness, courage and resolve in fighting the forces of hate, discrimination and injustice.

Ron Holscher, Ogallala

Hypocrites on parental

rights

Legislative Bill 574 is called the “Let them grow Act.” A more appropriate name might be the “I’m a Better Parent Than Megan Hunt Act.”

Senator Hunt came forward and told the Legislature about her son. Instead of using her wisdom as someone who has experience dealing with transgender care, 33 of our senators acted like those childless people giving parenting advice to parents. They have decided they know better than Senator Hunt what is best for her son.

They claim parents know how to best educate their children but do not believe they know how to get their children the best medical care with the help of physicians. Either you believe in parental rights or you do not.

Eloise O. Herr, Lincoln