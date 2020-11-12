Let Nebraska lead the way
I do not think our congressional delegation is made up of terrible people. None of them spew the hatred and divisiveness that President Trump does. And yet they’ve failed us in not courageously calling him out for his vitriol and threats against our Constitution and democracy (too little, too late from Sen. Ben Sasse, but better than nothing).
So I call on them now to move forward in support of our country, to do what they can to limit the ongoing influence of Trumpism on the Republican Party and to return the GOP to its roots of fiscal responsibility, limited government and compassionate conservatism.
Only if good people lead the way back can we heal our land and the party of Lincoln. I would be so proud if our Nebraska delegation led the way.
Elizabeth Hughes, Lincoln
Ricketts must take stronger stand
An article in the Nov. 10 Journal Star (“Ricketts institutes additional measures“) presented yet another disappointment from our Nebraska governor.
The attempt by Gov. Pete Ricketts to control the raging coronavirus in our state is once again a complete failure up to and including his denial to demand statewide masking. And I quote: “I think a mask mandate would create resistance from the people.”
What is he afraid of? Is he more concerned about what people think of him or the health and welfare of Nebraskans? Those who counter masking laws claim, “It’s against their constitutional right.” There’s nothing in the Constitution concerning wearing seat belts, not smoking in public buildings, wearing a helmet while on a motorcycle, not driving drunk, not exceeding the speed limit. Nor masks.
This virus is not like the flu nor is it “fake.” I do not call 250,000 dead with another 100,000 predicted to die by the first of the year. If this number of deaths were happening in cars or airlines something would immediately be done, constitutional or not.
Wearing a mask is proven to help thwart the virus by doctors and scientists from around the world. It’s past time to mask up and save lives. There are going to be many empty chairs for this year’s upcoming holiday family gatherings. How many would be here to celebrate with their families if all of us would take this seriously and simply masked up?
Now is the time to stop politicizing the virus. It’s too bad Governor Ricketts doesn’t have the intestinal fortitude of the governor of Michigan or the mayor of Lincoln.
Terry R. Rush, Lincoln
