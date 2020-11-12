What is he afraid of? Is he more concerned about what people think of him or the health and welfare of Nebraskans? Those who counter masking laws claim, “It’s against their constitutional right.” There’s nothing in the Constitution concerning wearing seat belts, not smoking in public buildings, wearing a helmet while on a motorcycle, not driving drunk, not exceeding the speed limit. Nor masks.

This virus is not like the flu nor is it “fake.” I do not call 250,000 dead with another 100,000 predicted to die by the first of the year. If this number of deaths were happening in cars or airlines something would immediately be done, constitutional or not.

Wearing a mask is proven to help thwart the virus by doctors and scientists from around the world. It’s past time to mask up and save lives. There are going to be many empty chairs for this year’s upcoming holiday family gatherings. How many would be here to celebrate with their families if all of us would take this seriously and simply masked up?

Now is the time to stop politicizing the virus. It’s too bad Governor Ricketts doesn’t have the intestinal fortitude of the governor of Michigan or the mayor of Lincoln.

Terry R. Rush, Lincoln

