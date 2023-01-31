 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letters

  • Updated
  • 0

There's a lot of activity on social media and other avenues about the increase in property values. I looked at mine and it went up a good bit. I am aware that the valuation of a property is only one factor of the rise in property taxes.

I also have never liked when entities that are paid by property tax take advantage of valuation increases. Taxing entities should be required to develop a budget and eventually a levy amount based on the change in level of need.

I am not a budget expert, but something that has a zero-based philosophy would require the entity to be needs-based and justify every budget line every year. Then with that needs-based dollar amount factored into the local property valuation money total they would come up with the levy amount.

Need, more so than property valuation, would drive budgets. This system would rely on public accountability of the taxing entity and make sure they are submitting justifiable information to support the levy.

People are also reading…

Even if every valuation in the county doubled if a taxing entity had no additional need for the next budget, the taxes on any property should remain the same.

Thomas M. Meyer, Lincoln

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Trump, McCarthy need to go

Letter: Trump, McCarthy need to go

Now is the time to dump Donald Trump and Rep. Kevin McCarthy. They are the reason the Republicans had so many problems with the elections. Let…

Letter: Tax plan not a cut for all

Letter: Tax plan not a cut for all

Gov. Jim Pillen and the media have touted his new tax proposal as a tax cut and a flat tax. This is plainly false. A 3.99% flat tax rate for a…

Letter: Didn't see that coming

Letter: Didn't see that coming

While following his party’s playbook, in proposing tax cuts for the wealthy and shifting state tax revenue to private schools, who would've th…

Letter: Windfall should benefit all

Letter: Windfall should benefit all

The state of Nebraska has been experiencing an excessive amount of revenue being collected via income taxes and sales taxes over the past year or so.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News