Letters_B9

Get educated, then vote
I would like to address this to all who care about people. Will you be in that bucket?
The division in this country has sickened me. I am a scientist, and my husband is a postal carrier. The federal government in Washington has abandoned science and our front-line workers in more ways than I could ever fathom.
They have lied and cheated to achieve their own agendas. When will they represent the people? Their jobs are to protect the people. We pay their bills, and they need to be accountable to us, not their partisan agendas.
We are their bosses. We say whether they keep their jobs. Draining the swamp turned out to be adding more snakes. Admitting you have never voted has no shame, but not voting in the most critical election in the history of this country is shameful. I am not political; however, I am correct.
1. Educate yourselves on the issues using both conservative and liberal resources.
2. Fact check with multiple resources.
3. Vote! It is our right, and it is our responsibility.
4. Most of all, care!
I realize that the people who need to hear this likely will not read it as Washington has poisoned minds toward the press who defend our liberties. This is usually the first step toward an autocracy.
Our liberties and democracy are at risk. They are being ripped away from us while we are not paying attention. I implore you, vote!
Marg Mueller, Lincoln
Raikes understands people, region
We support the election of Helen Raikes, candidate for the state Legislature in District 23. Rarely has a more qualified, exceptional individual been on the ballot for our district.
Helen Raikes’ priorities are meaningful property tax relief, quality and equitable education and thriving rural communities.
The Raikes family has been farming in rural Ashland for over 100 years and operates Raikes Beef in downtown Ashland. Helen understands the burden that high property taxes have placed on farmers. She will represent us well.
As a retired professor of early childhood education at the University of Nebraska she has shown her passion for education and the well being of families.
Her common-sense, thoughtful approach to problem solving will address the challenges we face in Saunders, Colfax and Butler counties and across the state. We need her independent voice in the unicameral.
Let’s elect Helen Raikes.
Bill and Marcia Pearson, Ceresco
Freedom rooted in sacrifice
I, too, am a freedom-loving, patriotic citizen of this country standing up for my rights — the right to stay safe in public. Mr. Bennie in his letter to the editor (“Madsen stands for freedom,” Sept. 13), too, is using fear as a factor to promote his side of the issue.
It seems that across this country, what too many politicians (almost all Republicans) really fear is the loss of the almighty dollar to their own back pocket from big business if they put too many restrictions on the economy during this pandemic.
The Health Department has the responsibility to shut down businesses for health issues such as poor sanitization and pest infestation and can also mandate people working in public food prep areas to wear hair nets. So, would it not stand to reason that the Health Department has the same responsibility to mandate a face covering while in public to help stop the spread of a deadly respiratory virus?
Therefore, I applaud Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird’s tough decision to enforce this face covering mandate to help stop the spread of this deadly respiratory virus. The responsibility to make this decision was bestowed upon her when she was elected mayor. We need more mayors like her to stand up to businesses who believe they are above the law.
This country is more divided than ever, and it starts with the person in the White House. If we as citizens of this country cannot endure with some small inconveniences, sacrifices and, yes, even small compromises, to just do the right thing for the good of all citizens of this country to become united, then we have failed. Several communist countries would love to see this happen.
Then, we would lose all our freedoms, Mr. Bennie.
Joe Winkler, Lincoln
This Republican done with Trump
For starters, I am a registered Republican. I figured I needed to make that clear before the hardcore Trump supporters assume I am a Democrat.
Donald Trump is a disaster as president. He has successfully created division. He is already working on his ploy to contest a final vote tally. It’s obvious he senses he is going to lose. So what is he doing about it? He is already throwing words out such as “rigged.”
He reminds me of my youth when playing a game with a friend, and when one had to lose, the other cried “cheater.” Trump is used to having things his way. This is the life he has lived. It’s his way or the highway. This is evident by the number of appointees who have left his regime. Trump needs to go!
He has minimized COVID-19, and apparently it is more interesting for him to explain how to throw a can of tuna during one of his rallies! Forget the 200,000-plus Americans who have lost their lives!
President Trump is one big dog-and-pony show. For the sake of our country, this Republican is not going to vote for Donald Trump! It is time for common sense to kick in and vote for what is right, not for your preferred color.
Randy Clark, Lincoln
Votes, not courts, should decide
Every citizen should vote, and every vote must be counted. Votes alone, not courts or legislatures, should settle the election.
Should any of these happen, it would be a coup, not a legitimate election:
- Vote-counting is stopped anywhere before it’s finished.
- A presidential candidate who doesn’t get the most votes from a state’s citizens is awarded that state’s electoral votes anyway.
- An incumbent who loses is allowed to stay in office.
It would be a coup even if these actions are blessed by a judge, the Supreme Court or a legislature. They should mind their own business and allow the election commissions of America to count the votes.
It is votes alone, not judges, lawyers or politicians, that decide elections.
Curtis Bryant, Omaha
Smooth exchange no guarantee
Americans do not understand how important the peaceful transition of power is. We’ve spent so much of our history peacefully handing the levers of power from president to president, senator to senator and Supreme Court judge to Supreme Court judge.
This string of success, however, has made Americans forget just how important this process is. Being able to transition from one leader to the next without bloodshed is an absolutely essential component of long-term stability.
Perhaps Americans not understanding this concept is why President Trump’s continued comments about contesting the current election if he loses have not caused the amount of outrage that they should. Because every single American, regardless of political allegiance, should be terrified and outraged by the president’s vitriolic remarks.
A president refusing to accept the results of an election and refusing to leave office could spell disaster for our entire governmental system. What will happen if Trump loses and refuses to leave office? Will there be a civil war? Will some states obey the deposed President Trump’s orders and others the duly elected Biden? These possibilities aren’t just possible, they are probable.
Not nearly enough people realize the absolutely dire crisis our country is in right now, and they need to wake up before it is too late. People need to make Trump understand that if he loses, he must accept the results of the election.
Jordan Neben, Kearney
Bolz represents needed change
This 1st Congressional District election should raise questions.
Have you considered term limits? In 2000, Nebraskans voted for term limits for our legislators by 56% to 44%. This is Jeff Fortenberry’s ninth run for the House, having already served 16 years. Kate Bolz completed term-limited service in the bipartisan Nebraska Legislature after two successful terms.
What about life experience prior to serving in public office? Fortenberry came from Louisiana and prior to the House served only one four-year term on the Lincoln City Council. Bolz grew up on a family farm, stayed here and served the people of her district for eight years.
Who is funding Fortenberry’s frequent, many political ads? Financial support is coming from insurance and drug companies. Bolz’s campaign is funded by local, grassroots Nebraskans.
Have you considered the importance of China? In his attack ads, Fortenberry takes out of context Kate Bolz’s remarks on China. Hopefully Fortenberry learned something from his own travel to China.
Have you attended a Fortenberry town hall when they were offered? Following a graph-ladened PowerPoint presentation the public is finally invited to the microphone. Faced with difficult, critical questions, his responses are Washington smooth but often circular, flat, defensive and answer-free. Kate Bolz’s outreach has been frequent both in her service to her legislative district and as a candidate. Her approach is to listen carefully.
Washington needs to change. Jeff Fortenberry is not change. The change is Kate Bolz.
Keith Dubas, Lincoln
Silence now is complicity
I think it is safe to say we are all tired, tired of media frenzy, warring voices across the political divide, violence
Violence comes in many forms — the violence of war, the violence of physical assaults against minorities (racial, ethnic, gender), the violence that occurs when peaceful protest is manipulated for other purposes, the violence against authority in lieu of dialogue, the violence of words that incite fear, anger and hatred. Violence is not acceptable — regardless of cause.
That’s what makes a president standing before supporters on a stage and praising violence against media so disgusting. To describe another human being hit by a rubber bullet and going down in pain as a “beautiful thing” is precisely what is wrong in our country.
To make matters worse, there are lots of voices condemning the remarks, but very few of his own party, his own supporters. Have we gotten things so off course that no one will raise a voice to say “no” to this kind of language?
Where is the Nebraska congressional delegation? They always have lots to say about Nebraska values — integrity, respect, compassion. Where are your voices now? Silence is complicity.
Kathy L. Arens, Ewing
Sievers has experience to lead
Between now and Nov.3 voters will be weighing in on their choices for leadership of our country, our state and local boards that all impact our future.
The Lower Platte South Natural Resource District election for its board of directors doesn’t get as much attention as other races but significantly impacts the lives of all residents within the NRD boundaries.
My choice for Subdistrict 4 is LeRoy Sievers as he has a long history of navigating water resource issues as the lead attorney in the Nebraska Attorney General’s office for the State Department of Natural Water Resources and the Nebraska Natural Resource Commission.
LeRoy is now semi-retired and has the knowledge, the passion and the time to be a major contributor to the 21-member NRD board representing Subdistrict 4.
Please join me in voting for Leroy Sievers for NRD board by mail or on Nov. 3.
Nick Cusick, Lincoln
