Letters_B9

This country is more divided than ever, and it starts with the person in the White House. If we as citizens of this country cannot endure with some small inconveniences, sacrifices and, yes, even small compromises, to just do the right thing for the good of all citizens of this country to become united, then we have failed. Several communist countries would love to see this happen.

Then, we would lose all our freedoms, Mr. Bennie.

Joe Winkler, Lincoln

This Republican done with Trump

For starters, I am a registered Republican. I figured I needed to make that clear before the hardcore Trump supporters assume I am a Democrat.

Donald Trump is a disaster as president. He has successfully created division. He is already working on his ploy to contest a final vote tally. It’s obvious he senses he is going to lose. So what is he doing about it? He is already throwing words out such as “rigged.”

He reminds me of my youth when playing a game with a friend, and when one had to lose, the other cried “cheater.” Trump is used to having things his way. This is the life he has lived. It’s his way or the highway. This is evident by the number of appointees who have left his regime. Trump needs to go!