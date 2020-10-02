Letters B8

Save independent restaurants
We know that pandemic fatigue is real because we’re living it as independent restaurant owners, and we are exhausted. We live in constant fear that this highly contagious disease could make us close our doors and put the health, safety and livelihood of our team at risk.
We have been adapting and pivoting for half of a year. We reevaluated our business plan, restructured our staffing, eliminated 50% of our seating, spent extra money on protective equipment and supplies.
An insurance loophole ensures that restaurant business interruption insurance does not cover a viral pandemic. We are legally and ethically not allowed to operate at full capacity, but our bills are the same as they ever were. Most weeks it costs more to operate the business than we are able to earn.
Grit and hard work will not bring independent restaurants back to life. An estimated 11 million workers nationwide could lose their jobs if real support does not come from a federal level. Restaurants are a $760 billion industry without the centralized lobbying power of the airline and auto industries.
We employ high numbers of women, single parents, queer people and BIPOC. If there is an industry that represents the fabric of America, the hospitality industry is it. And we are in massive trouble.
Please contact your lawmakers and ask them to support the HEROES Act, which now includes additional relief for restaurants. Continue supporting the independent businesses that need you now more than ever.
We are your friends and neighbors — help us survive.
Marypat Heineman
and Rachel McGill, Lincoln
Co-owners of DISH
Restaurant
Tired of all the Husker whining
I thought it was finally over, but I was wrong about the Nebraska football program.
The ceaseless whining just goes on and on. They whined about Texas dominating the Big 12 when Nebraska was in that conference.
They whined about all the bad football coaches until Scott Frost arrived in Lincoln.
They whined about the Big Ten declaring that the 2020 football season would be canceled. The Big Ten reversed that decision because of all the crying and whining.
Now the Nebraska football program is upset about its “tough” schedule this year. The complaining and whining never ends. Nebraska joined the Big Ten, so they need to deal with it. Either play, or just go away.
Lou Rybij, Lincoln
Open minds to shared values
It’s time to build a healthier America, especially in the rural parts of our nation.
For too long, leaders at all levels of government have undervalued and under supported rural communities and the health of their citizens. It’s time to address those many disparities, the lack of quality support and the lack of equity.
It’s time for policy-makers to listen to rural voices and act on the issues they identify. Ask candidates and office-holders what they will do to address the lack of equity for rural people and their communities.
Ask how they will work to restructure the digital ecosystem to allow all Americans access to education, business and health care expertise. Ask how they will address the lack of healthcare workers in rural America.
Urban and rural people, Democrats and Republicans share many common needs, desires, values and resources. In this election year we need to focus on the “sense of the common” that still exists in our nation.
We must realize that the challenge is not about power, money and dominance.
It is about the need of an entire nation to address what we share if we are to advance as a society and people.
The nonprofit Healthier Rural America has created strategies and action plans. It lays out the issues and suggests ways to address those issues at www.healthierruralamerica.org.
We must open our minds to the many values we share. We must listen to each other’s ideas. When rural America grows and benefits, all America grows and benefits.
Dennis Berens, Lincoln, past Nebraska Office of Rural Health director, and Dr. Phil Polakoff, San Francisco, CEO, A Healthier We
