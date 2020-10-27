Fortenberry a quiet leader
I’ve noticed, recently, in the paper that I’ve seen a lot of negative letters about Rep. Jeff Fortenberry. In particular, they attempt to call out his perceived “silence” on issues. I find these accusations exceptionally disingenuous, and they speak to a larger, unfortunate trend in our current political sphere.
Congressman Fortenberry, when asked on positions, has always been up front. His website is informative and detailed. We know where he stands. But he’s not a “loud” leader. He doesn’t need to be. Washington is all clamor these days. Too often we overlook the value of a quiet leader, someone who leads by example and not by shouting.
Over his eight terms, Congressman Fortenberry has forged strong bipartisan relationships. He sits on the powerful Appropriations Committee, an important spot Nebraska would lose if we sent new leadership. And, he’s used his gravitas and quality of character to deliver for Nebraskans. We don’t realize the amount he’s done for us.
We don’t need more politicians who are loud and in your face. We especially don’t need someone whose voice is going to get lost in the crowd. We need Congressman Fortenberry.
Arun Pondicherry, Lincoln
Election about a way of life
I understand why people do not want to vote. It seems like politics as usual, and they feel like their vote does not count. This election is about more than voting party lines. The election is about endorsing a way of life.
It is time that the leaders of America and Nebraska represent the people and not their lobbyist groups. The Nebraska State Legislature is nonpartisan, but do not be deceived that it is not related to political parties.
For instance, Brenda Bickford is a true conservative running against the incumbent Anna Wishart in District 27. Brenda Bickford supports lower taxes, law and order, teacher safety, the Second Amendment, and is pro-life. The incumbent is the opposite, and her voting record proves it.
It simply comes down to this: Voting for Republicans, America will get to keep the Constitution with the freedoms that has given the people rights. Without the Constitution, there is no United States of America. Voting for Democrats will bring socialism and communism and America will look like China and Venezuela.
Your vote determines what America will be. What kind of country do you want your children and grandchildren to live in? Now is the time to decide. Vote for freedom.
Tricia Hiltgen, Lincoln
Trump not about law and order
I found a Republican Party political flier addressed to occupant in my mail box recently. It boasted that Donald Trump would be protecting us from lawlessness and violence and should be be elected for a second term.
Why do I have serious doubts about this? Is it because his tweets, rally speeches, news conferences, and even debate statements seem to confirm otherwise: “Knock the crap out of them,” “Stand back and stand by,” “When the looting starts the shooting starts.”
Those are just a few things that come to mind. And everyone has probably heard Trump’s defense of Kyle Rittenhouse, the teenager who defiantly carried a military rifle into a crowd of protesters in Kenosha, Wisconsin, and killed two people in what Trump claims could have been in self-defense. Also recall the baiting of rally crowds to chant “lock her up” to Michigan’s Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, in an open display of domestic terrorism.
The flip side of the mailed leaflet was every bit as deceitful and untruthful: “Joe Biden wants to take away your guns.” How many times has the Republican Party made this accusation that they know to be untrue? But it appeals to malcontents, the uninformed, and misinformed and serves their purpose of igniting voters’ passions.
The president of the United States does not have the authority to make a dictatorial power grab of our firearms, period. Both houses of Congress must pass the repeal of a constitutional amendment by a two-thirds majority and three fourths of the state legislatures must ratify it before it can be abolished.
It is not a glowing testimonial to the intelligence of the the American people when they are suckered by this scare tactic time after time.
Ron Holscher, Ogallala
Bolz has solid track record
I was encouraged to see the Lincoln Journal Star’s editorial board endorse Kate Bolz for the U.S. House of Representatives. As a graduate student in gerontology at the University of Nebraska, I had the honor of working with Kate when she served as the chairperson of the Aging Nebraskans’ Taskforce.
Kate assembled multiple constituents from both the public and private sectors to help set policy priorities for older adults in Nebraska. This work led to many positive outcomes, including the creation of the initial Nebraska State Plan for Alzheimer’s Disease and Related Dementias.
I saw firsthand how Kate could get work done for Nebraskans. I was impressed that she favored fiscally responsible solutions and advocated for the more than 250,000 Nebraskans over the age of 65 and the 33,000-plus Nebraskans who are living with dementia, as well as their caregivers.
Kate has proven to be a champion for older adults and has prioritized her time for actionable results. With so much at stake in this next election that could impact our growing aging population right here in Nebraska, I am confident Kate Bolz is the right candidate for the job.
Sarah Teten Kanter,
Lincoln
Bostar finds common ground
Recently a letter to the editor (“Where do Bostar’s interests lie?“ Oct. 14) was printed that attacked the group I am the treasurer for, Nebraskans for Common Ground. It claimed that Nebraskans for Common Ground is not actually run by Nebraskans, and it attacked one of the candidates that Nebraskans for Common Ground is supporting this year, Eliot Bostar.
Like many attacks coming from Jacob Campbell’s campaign for Legislature, this is false and dishonest. I have lived in Nebraska most of my life. I started my construction business, Ayars & Ayars, here in Lincoln in 1985, and I am honored to employ hundreds of hardworking Nebraskans.
Nebraskans for Common Ground works to elect leaders who have a proven track record of bringing people together for the good of Nebraska. We support candidates who have bipartisan support for their candidacy and who have demonstrated commitment to putting people first, not politics.
We support candidates who will work hard to protect our land, air and drinking water. Eliot embodies all these qualities. I have known Eliot for nearly eight years. He is honest, smart, compassionate and will be an excellent senator for the state of Nebraska.
Mike Ayars, Lincoln
Osborn has useful experience
Election Day is close at hand. We as taxpayers and residents of Lincoln and Lancaster County are very much aware and concerned of how our tax dollars are being used.
I am supporting Greg Osborn for reelection to the Lower Platte South Natural Resources District, Subdistrict 5. He has worked diligently to hold the line on spending the hard-earned dollars of the taxpayer. There is a fine line to walk when choosing what is needed and what is a wish. He has done that and more.
We know that taking care of our natural resources is important for our farmland, urban areas, parks, trees and water ways. Greg has set priorities as a director of the NRD.
They are: Maintaining a proper balance between individual and natural resources rights. Executing fiscally prudent decisions that protect our natural resources. Ensuring a quality environment that meets the needs of our future generations.
As a Nebraska-born Christian, Greg Osborn when re-elected will work hard for all the citizens by listening to their concerns and using his working knowledge of serving on the NRD board for 12 years. Experience is an asset. Greg Osborn has that experience.
Maggie Higgins, Lincoln
Don’t turn state into Nevada
America’s gambling capital, Nevada, is a state with one of the highest violent crime rates in our country, which is nearly twice the national average. Nevada’s suicide rate also is well above the national average.
Former Nevada U.S. Sen. Harry Reid, who also served as the chairman of the Nevada Gaming Commission, told U.S. News and World Report, “Any state trying to follow Nevada’s lead will find that the social costs far outweigh any economic benefits.”
Oppose expanded gambling in our state with votes against Measures 429, 430 and 431 to help prevent our state from seeing numerous casinos built and have some consider our state as “Nebvada” or “Nevbraska.”
Rod Krogh, Lincoln
Republicans will pay for decision
Sen. Mitch McConnell is wrong about already having the will of the people and going ahead with this late Supreme Court nomination of Amy Coney Barrett. He said in having a Republican president and a Republican-majority Senate, they had that right to proceed.
He conveniently forgot that President Trump was not elected by the people but by the electoral college. Hillary won the popular vote. It may be legal for Republicans to go ahead with this, but they can never make this right in the eyes of the majority of the American people. Let’s see what price they pay for all these lies.
Stanley Gocek, Blair
