Election Day draws near, and America finds itself further apart ideologically. Truth is, most of us in Nebraska are a couple of steps either side of the middle.

I’ve traveled much in my military service, ultimately returning to Nebraska. When you boil it down, Nebraskans show themselves to be more amenable to common sense. We find ways to come together.

That’s why I’ll vote for Patty Pansing Brooks. She does what government is designed to do: Representatives are to carry out the will of the people. Too many politicians get elected by the people, then do what they want, or what their party or their donors want.

Rep. Mike Flood had his chance, and he’s shown himself to do exactly that. Is the will of the people to deny a woman her choice in her own healthcare? Of course not. Is the will of the people to not be notified via Amber Alert when there’s an active shooter nearby? Of course not.

Do the people of Nebraska want to deny veterans care and treatment? Of course not. You can’t wave the flag, talk about supporting the troops and then stand to be counted with a man who would then deny the troops care that they need.

These are all votes Flood has cast.

Patty has shown herself by her actions and votes to be truly bipartisan. She’s been integral in the passage of 60-plus bills, trying to make life better for Nebraskans. Property tax relief, harder penalties for sex trafficking and Social Security are all things Patty has successfully fought for. She’s also fought successfully for veterans and firefighters.

Mike Flood seems to do nothing more than look at Kevin McCarthy and repeatedly ask, “Which way, Daddy?”

Marcus Ring, Lincoln

