Letter, 1/23: Zoo's Christmas lights a gift

This is belated, but I just wanted to thank the employees of LES for the fantastic light display I witness at the Children's Zoo in early December. I was in town visiting a relative, and she ordered tickets for us. Even though it was a very cold night, I enjoyed the experience immensely.

The lighted tiger was so detailed, and I noticed one of the white lights made a perfect canine tooth. The peacocks were so beautiful. My cousin hadn't booked a ride on the train, but while we were standing discussing that, a young man handed my cousin his ticket, and she in turn insisted I ride the train.

Thank you to the young man who donated his ticket. My dad was a railroader, and the train ride was meaningful to me. It was also decorated so cute.

Best of all, I was able to thank an employee of LES who was standing by the big Christmas ball. I asked if he knew how long it had taken to do all the decorating, and he said it took them two months. That's when I realized he was an employee.

Many thanks to all who worked on this incredible light display.

Valerie Vierk, Ravenna

