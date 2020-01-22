Letter, 1/23: Zoo's Christmas lights a gift

This is belated, but I just wanted to thank the employees of LES for the fantastic light display I witness at the Children's Zoo in early December. I was in town visiting a relative, and she ordered tickets for us. Even though it was a very cold night, I enjoyed the experience immensely.
The lighted tiger was so detailed, and I noticed one of the white lights made a perfect canine tooth. The peacocks were so beautiful. My cousin hadn't booked a ride on the train, but while we were standing discussing that, a young man handed my cousin his ticket, and she in turn insisted I ride the train.
Thank you to the young man who donated his ticket. My dad was a railroader, and the train ride was meaningful to me. It was also decorated so cute.
Best of all, I was able to thank an employee of LES who was standing by the big Christmas ball. I asked if he knew how long it had taken to do all the decorating, and he said it took them two months. That's when I realized he was an employee.
Many thanks to all who worked on this incredible light display.
This 60-foot light tunnel walk is one of many highlights of the inaugural Zoo Lights Powered by LES event at the Lincoln Children's Zoo, 1222 S. 27th St. The show continues from 6-9 p.m. (5:30 p.m. for VIP ticket holders) Dec. 14, 15, 18-23 and 26-30. Billed as one of the largest light displays in the Midwest with 250,000 LED lights, Zoo Lights also includes a 34-foot Christmas tree, lit animal silhouettes, a tree canopy light walk, 40-foot dancing light tree, giant walk-through “sparkle globe” ornament, s’mores station and more. Guests receive complimentary 3D glasses upon entry that create a snowflake shape from each point of light. For more details and tickets, see lincolnzoo.org or call 402-475-6741. Watch for more coverage in the January L Magazine, which will be distributed Thursday, Dec. 19.