Letter: Zero-emission claim misleading

Regarding “California to phase out gasoline vehicles,” from the Aug. 26 Journal Star, the rule adopted by the California Air Resources Board mandates zero-emission vehicles which is not the same thing as banning new gasoline powered vehicles. It's misleading to the public to claim otherwise.

A simple ban on selling new gasoline vehicles would let consumers choose what they wanted -- electric, hydrogen, or bio-fuel powered vehicles.

A ZEV mandate precludes bio-fuel vehicles because CO2 comes out the tailpipe, but that CO2 just goes back into growing more vegetation in a carbon neutral cycle to make more bio-fuel.

Bio-fuel engines work just fine, and the bio-fuel, particularly bio-ethanol (E100), is a true net-zero fuel since it is made from carbon already above ground, without bringing up fossil fuels to make it.

In contrast, every kilowatt hour of electricity generated produces 0.92 pounds of carbon dioxide, so electric vehicles only cut CO2 emissions about in half compared to gasoline.

Every single gas station in the U.S. could be selling E100 tomorrow, and car companies know how to make bio-fuel engines on the same lines used to make gasoline engines at no extra cost. They do it in Brazil every day.

Don Siefkes, Clinton Township, Michigan