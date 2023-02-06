There's a lot of activity on social media and other avenues about the increase in property values. I looked at mine and it went up a good bit. I am aware that the valuation of a property is only one factor of the rise in property taxes.

I also have never liked when entities that are paid by property tax take advantage of valuation increases. Taxing entities should be required to develop a budget and eventually a levy amount based on the change in level of need.

I am not a budget expert, but something that has a zero-based philosophy would require the entity to be needs-based and justify every budget line every year. Then with that needs-based dollar amount factored into the local property valuation money total they would come up with the levy amount.

Need, more so than property valuation, would drive budgets. This system would rely on public accountability of the taxing entity and make sure they are submitting justifiable information to support the levy.

Even if every valuation in the county doubled if a taxing entity had no additional need for the next budget, the taxes on any property should remain the same.

Thomas M. Meyer, Lincoln