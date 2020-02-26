Letter, 2/27: YRTC needs more state oversight

As someone who is an alumnus of the YRTC in Kearney and an advocate on juvenile justice systems issues, I am disappointed in the fact that the Department of Health and Human Services is doing nothing to protect the staff at the YRTC from being assaulted. I also am disappointed that DHHS is doing nothing to protect the citizens of Kearney when these youth escape and cause property damage or commit crimes.

As an advocate who has either been a proponent or a neutral party on LB1140 and LB1141, I am having some regrets on my positions. I don't think that DHHS and the Legislature are taking seriously the issues that are currently taking place at these facilities.

My hope is that somebody takes a stand and pleads with DHHS and the Legislature to protect the staff or the community. They need to put more of an effort into fixing the issues that plague these YRTCs before it leads to either a youth, staff or a member of the Kearney community being in need of critical medical attention or being killed or a civil lawsuit that costs the citizens of Nebraska millions.

I personally think that the Nebraska Child Welfare inspector general or the attorney general needs to step in and investigate and possibly create the oversight and accountability that DHHS needs to create safety and security.

Payne Ackerman, Lincoln

