Letter: You can believe; you can't do

The Supreme Court last week sided with a football coach from Washington state who sought to kneel and pray on the field after games." (Lincoln Journal Star, June 27.)

Apparently, the coach and the conservative justices on the court are unaware of what Jesus Christ had to say about public displays of prayer.

Jesus taught, “When you pray, do not be like the hypocrites, for they love to pray standing in the synagogues and on the street corners to be seen by men … but when you pray, go into your room, close the door and pray to your father who is unseen.” (Matthew 6:5-8)

The coach is certainly free to pray, but when he makes a public display of prayer in front of his players, this is subtle pressure on them to join him even if they do not want to pray after a football game. If you don't pray with me, you won't play on my team.

The conservatives on the court do not understand separation of church and state. Thomas Jefferson in his letter to the Danbury Baptists states that the legitimate powers of government reach actions (prayer is a religious behavior), but not beliefs. This was affirmed in Reynolds v. the U.S. The court ruled that people are free to believe anything, but they are not free to do anything in the name of their religion. You can't burn witches at the stake to save their immortal souls.

William Boernke, Lincoln

