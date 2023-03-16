Two constitutional rights are now being discussed in our Unicameral: voting and "bearing arms."

One is a bedrock of democracy and the other was added to induce the slave states to ratify our newly written Constitution. It guaranteed that they could continue forming their own posses (oops, "militias") to hunt down slaves making a break for freedom no matter how the rest of the country felt about it.

They feared that a federal military wouldn't have much stomach for taking on this role. It was cleverly written without using the "S" word -- just like its companion, the 3/5 rule for counting slaves when apportioning seats in the House of Representatives. That provision was thankfully eliminated when it became obsolete.

One of these rights is essential for government by the people, and it harms no one when it is being exercised. The other one was a compromise inserted to reassure the slave states that they could retain their economic system unimpeded. Nowadays it's also behind thousands of deaths every year.

Oddly, our legislators are considering ways to restrict the first right, diminishing the meaning of democracy, and ways to expand the second, which will radically shorten some Nebraskans' lives.

This seems kinda backwards to me.

Bill Prange, Lincoln