As a state senator, Suzanne Geist supported a radical consumption and sales tax plan that would triple the sales tax and hike it up to 20%.

If you don’t believe me, I’ve got the receipts. Geist supported LB133 and LR11CA in 2021. She supported LR264CA in 2022.

Jim Pillen blasted Geist’s plan in a Tweet on Jan. 3, 2022: “The consumption tax would triple Nebraska’s sales tax. It would tax groceries, medicine and many other everyday essentials. It would hurt Nebraskans on fixed incomes, ag producers and job-creators. It would damage our economy and decimate our insurance industry. Bad idea.”

Geist's plan would have eliminated income taxes, corporates taxes and the estate tax.

Open Sky Executive Director Renee Fry contended that “most of the financial benefits of any income tax cuts would flow to high earners, leaving most Nebraskans with a net tax increase. This is a tax cut for wealthy families that low- and middle- income families would pay for."

Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird described Suzanne Geist’s priorities as “too extreme” for Lincoln. “It’s not a time to roll the dice and take a chance," Gaylor Baird said, adding that Geist’s legislative record might “discourage young professionals from wanting to live and work in Lincoln.”

Dennis Patrick Crawford, Lincoln