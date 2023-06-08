We’ve heard and read a lot in the mainstream media about governments restricting gender-affirming care for transgender youth. What I would like to see are some articles about research done on this subject.

But wait! There are such articles. I ran across several in the Scientific American (SciAm has been around for over 170 years and has quite a good reputation. Past contributors include Albert Einstein and Nikola Tesla.).

And here’s what those articles stated: “Laws that ban gender-affirming treatment ignore the wealth of research demonstrating its benefits for trans people’s health. ... Data from more than a dozen studies of more than 30,000 transgender and gender-diverse young people consistently show that access to gender-affirming care is associated with better mental health outcomes — and that lack of access to such care is associated with higher rates of suicidality, depression and self-harming behavior.”

So you have to ask yourself: Do I want a government that makes decisions about health care based on scientific research and medical community findings or do I want a government that makes such decisions based on misinformation and religious dogma? And if you prefer the latter, perhaps living under the Taliban is right for you.

Ardis Holland, Lincoln