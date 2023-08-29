I saw in the paper that Gov. Jim Pillen is putting together a "working group" to examine the state's workforce shortage ("Pillen to lead working group examining Nebraska labor shortage," Aug.22). The state's unemployment rate, by the way, is about 2%.

The large group listed includes three state senators, all conservative Republicans. Two of those, state Sens. Kathleen Kauth and Lou Ann Linehan, put forth two of the most controversial bills that passed last session in the Legislature.

Kauth's LB574, limiting medical procedures for minors, is the subject of an ongoing lawsuit.

Linehan's LB573, giving tax credits to those donating to a fund for private schools, is troublesome enough that a petition drive looks to have enough signatures to get a recall of that law up for a vote.

Pillen does not seem to understand that these divisive issues lead to young, educated people not wanting to live in Nebraska.

If Pillen and his "working group" want to understand why the state does not have enough workers or people living in the state, try looking in the mirror.

Ricky Fulton, Omaha