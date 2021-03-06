Letter: Writer wrong, Ricketts right

In an attempt to inject some facts and logic into the debate about renewable energy, I am compelled to respond to the letter by Bruce Stephens ("Renewables work fine elsewhere," Feb. 22) that makes the claim that renewables work elsewhere.

In his letter, Stephens references Europe as a success story for renewable energy. He also characterizes Gov. Pete Ricketts as "ignorant" and a liar.

Mr. Stephens needs to get his information straight, as renewables are indeed creating a "disastrous" situation, according to a McKinsey report referenced in a story by Forbes in September of 2019 called "Renewables threaten German economy and energy supply, McKinsey warns in new report."

Not only has the cost shot up from 64 Euros to over 37,000 Euros, the reliability has become a real problem. Sounds like Texas, right?

I am not a fan of 1,000% increases in energy costs and ongoing blackout problems.