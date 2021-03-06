 Skip to main content
Letter: Writer wrong, Ricketts right
Letter: Writer wrong, Ricketts right

LR22CA hearing

Gov. Pete Ricketts speaks in support of a 3% constitutional limit on the annual growth in local government property tax revenue during a Revenue Committee hearing in January at the Capitol.

 GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star file photo

In an attempt to inject some facts and logic into the debate about renewable energy, I am compelled to respond to the letter by Bruce Stephens ("Renewables work fine elsewhere," Feb. 22) that makes the claim that renewables work elsewhere.

In his letter, Stephens references Europe as a success story for renewable energy. He also characterizes Gov. Pete Ricketts as "ignorant" and a liar.

Mr. Stephens needs to get his information straight, as renewables are indeed creating a "disastrous" situation, according to a McKinsey report referenced in a story by Forbes in September of 2019 called "Renewables threaten German economy and energy supply, McKinsey warns in new report."

Not only has the cost shot up from 64 Euros to over 37,000 Euros, the reliability has become a real problem. Sounds like Texas, right?

I am not a fan of 1,000% increases in energy costs and ongoing blackout problems.

So before Mr. Stephens throws around words like "ignorant" and "liar," he should make sure those terms don't describe himself.

Lyle Hervert, Roca

