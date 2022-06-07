 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Writer missed his own key point

Supreme Court Abortion Protests

Abortion-rights demonstrators coming from the Washington Monument march May 14 past the Supreme Court in Washington.

 Jacquelyn Martin, Associated Press

The reaction from the letter writer, a man of course, who said that Leonard Pitts “missed a key point” (LJS, May 29) missed his own very crucial point: the uterus is in another human, without which the embryo is unviable.

That human has her own autonomy. Try as one might, the embryo is not separate from the host. But the host did not get to the embryonic stage by herself in an unwanted pregnancy.

Why is the man who wrote in response to Mr. Pitts’ opinion forgetting those sperm donors when he wants to foist his own beliefs on one of the two gametes and not the other? Because they do not have the “house”?

How convenient for every man who blusters and writes in about abortion. If men had uteri, rest assured that there would be an abortion clinic next to every gun store.

Chris Stone, Lincoln

