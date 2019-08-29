A couple years ago, China spent billions of dollars widening the Panama Canal. This is primarily because it buys huge amounts of soybeans from Brazil, and a wider canal means increased tonnage can be shipped through it.
I think the destruction of the Amazon rainforest began, in earnest, back in the 1970s. It has continued to accelerate since then. The deforestation of the Amazon allows for the creation of more farmland to raise more soybeans to satisfy China’s demand for that commodity.
Time and time again, it’s been said that the Amazon rainforest is the lungs of the earth. That’s because it sequesters carbon dioxide from the earth’s atmosphere and pumps fresh oxygen back into it.
By today, man has given the Amazon rainforest's lungs a severe case of cancer. Our Earth is losing something very critical for human survival.
Dave Bauer, Lincoln