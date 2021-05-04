Letter: Working to be 'more perfect'

Let’s Talk Alliance joins the many Americans who believe the verdict in the Derek Chauvin trial is a step toward broader justice for all. But we also understand that the struggle is far from over and that disagreements remain about how to proceed.

The Alliance is a group of individuals who came together six years ago to create a space where issues impacting the Lincoln community can be discussed. We work to dismantle barriers and to build bridges among individuals who reside in Lincoln.

In this moment, as we confront the divisions that still separate us, we encourage everyone in Lincoln to find a way to make positive change in our community. Show grace to those who do not look like you, think like you or view the world as you do. And we urge everyone to have the courage to engage in real conversation with someone whose views may be different from yours.

A diverse group that believes we are stronger together, Let’s Talk Alliance joins its voice with those of so many other individuals and groups in Lincoln working for change. We recognize that our nation and our city are not perfect, but we are determined to work together toward a more perfect union.

Nancy Comer, John Goldrich, Dick Vautravers, Lincoln,

For the Let’s Talk Alliance

