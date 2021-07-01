Letter: Working for parties, not state

Gov. Pete Ricketts should not be sending state troopers to the Mexican border on a whim. States and governors shouldn't be helping one another on federal problems. If Texas needs help, it needs to get it from federal officials.

Our state troopers are hired to keep our state safer, particularly our highways. And the patrol does a great job. Troopers are paid by Nebraska taxpayers. It would be crazy to think Texas will be footing the bill for Nebraska's help.

Ricketts appears to have his own political agenda. And it may include federal ambitions because he appear to want to dabble in federal issues.

Problems at the southern border started long before the Biden administration.

Nebraska state troopers should stay here and protect Nebraskans. Ricketts and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott need to get off their soapboxes and learn that they work for their states, not the political parties.

Mike Nickell, Lincoln

