Letter: Working for parties, not state
Letter: Working for parties, not state

Nebraska governor defends move to send troopers to Texas

FILE - In this Feb. 26, 2021, file photo, Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts speaks during a news conference at the Nebraska State Capitol in Lincoln, Neb. Gov. Ricketts is defending his decision to send state patrol troopers to the U.S.-Mexican border at the request of fellow Republican Gov. Greg Abbott of Texas and using it as an opportunity to rail against the Biden administration, as he has increasingly done in recent months. Ricketts announced Saturday, June 19, 2021, that he would send 25 troopers to Del Rio, Texas, later this week for a deployment to last as long as 16 days. (Kenneth Ferriera/Lincoln Journal Star via AP File)

 Kenneth Ferriera

Gov. Pete Ricketts should not be sending state troopers to the Mexican border on a whim. States and governors shouldn't be helping one another on federal problems. If Texas needs help, it needs to get it from federal officials.

Our state troopers are hired to keep our state safer, particularly our highways. And the patrol does a great job. Troopers are paid by Nebraska taxpayers. It would be crazy to think Texas will be footing the bill for Nebraska's help. 

Ricketts appears to have his own political agenda. And it may include federal ambitions because he appear to want to dabble in federal issues.

Problems at the southern border started long before the Biden administration. 

Nebraska state troopers should stay here and protect Nebraskans. Ricketts and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott need to get off their soapboxes and learn that they work for their states, not the political parties.

Mike Nickell, Lincoln

