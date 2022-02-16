Letter: Working around First Amendment

Neal Young issued an ultimatum to Spotify to remove his music from its streaming service or cancel Joe Rogan. In so doing, Young simply exercised his right of free expression and, in this case, his right to choose with whom he conducts business.

Spotify, unless contractually restricted, should honor Young’s request. For Spotify, it’s a business decision to be made with its clients. If a client refuses to continue his commercial relationship unless the business terminate another, then grant his wish or drop him as a client.

Contrast private citizen Young’s call for censorship with that of White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki’s apparent urging private industry to do more to censor those who spread information she, and the administration, deem as misinformation.

Recently, she advocated a kind of "work around" to First Amendment restrictions when she encouraged private industry to engage in more censorship of private citizens’ statements that run counter to state-approved narratives.

Edmund Burke, Russell Kirk and others would likely take great issue with Psaki, for they held that diversity in society and prudence in public decision makes for healthy society, whereas narrowing to uniformity is emblematic of societies under rule not governance.

Jerris Cummings, Lincoln

