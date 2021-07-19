Letter: Workers standing up for labor

At 17, I watched in awe as my coworker picked up endless double shifts as a server. She was a 31-year-old single mom with a kid not much younger than me. Every table she served left with smiles on their faces, even if the kitchen messed up. She was not the only hard-working server I've ever met.

She was like most of the people I've ever worked with in my many years in the industry. She had a family she loved and cared about, and she was doing everything she could to get by.

To the staff at Burger King who stood up for yourselves and walked out: You are the beating heart and backbone of America. You are the next leaders of this country. You embody the American values we have worked for hundreds of years in establishing. Standing up for labor rights is among the most dangerous and most righteous things one can do in America today. Support labor, because they fought for and achieved every comfort we have.

Burger King crew: You showed us who the real kings and queens are. It's you, the daily laborers of America. Demand raises, demand vacations, demand whatever you need to get by. Owners aren't in a "tight spot." There is no labor shortage. They simply refuse to pay adequately.

If I want to pay $1 for a bag of chips that costs $2 and they refuse, am I in a chip shortage? No, it means I ought to pay more.

Chris Keller, Lincoln

