Letter: Workers need paid sick leave
Nebraska Legislature

The State Capitol stands in Lincoln, Neb., Friday, July 1, 2020. Nebraska lawmakers will resume their session on July 20, 2020, after a four-month pause triggered by the coronavirus pandemic. They still have major issues to address, including a property tax package and an upgrade of Nebraska's biggest tax incentive program, but all of that may be overshadowed by the pandemic's impact on tax revenue. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)

 Nati Harnik, Associated Press

For many meatpacking plant employees and other essential workers, there is immense pressure to come to work. The people in our communities rely on essential workers to get food and health care to the people. Can workers rely on the people and government to protect their lives and their family’s income? This is what LB258 is about.

If essential workers get sick and there is no tenable option for sick workers to stay home, they will go to work. It’s not good for them or the community, who are hoping and praying the spread of COVID-19 will slow. In a situation where so much is out of control, this is a way we can make a difference to Nebraskans.

One could make a business case for taking care of workers, because healthy workers are better able to complete their work. But my concern is really the human case.

People should not have to agonize over whether they stay home and their family will go hungry or they go to work and infect someone. We should support LB258 and give paid sick leave to Nebraskans.

Stephanie Lynn Bondi, Lincoln

