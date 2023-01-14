Letter: Workers need amnesty

Here’s a new way to look at giving undocumented workers an amnesty:

Imagine there are two factories that hired undocumented workers each for half of their jobs, and the undocumented workers are working at the lowest-paying jobs so they pay little to no tax or they are paid under the table and pay no tax. If all those undocumented workers are deported, there will be only enough to staff one factory, and the federal government will collect less in taxes.

So we need to keep undocumented workers in America for national security reasons. Even if they don't pay any income taxes, we will need them to trickle up their income if we want to have the world's biggest economy for the world's biggest military. We will also need more workers if we want to avoid raising taxes or cutting benefits for Medicare when it goes bankrupt in 2026.

Also, the trickle-up theory can be used to prove that working class people are worth more than what supply and demand says they are worth. (A good sound bite can be persuasive in a campaign commercial and a love song.) And a coalition could be built between undocumented workers and working class people.

Stanley Krauter, Lincoln