Letter: Workers must oppose war

The Putin regime in Russia has unleashed a murderous war, including bombardment of civilian-occupied urban centers in Ukraine. In the face of this intentional carnage, and despite Vladimir Putin’s dangerous and provocative action placing Moscow’s nuclear forces on high alert, Ukrainians are fighting courageously, often arms in hand, to defend Ukraine’s national sovereignty and independence.

The Stalinist regime in the Soviet Union collapsed in the face of popular mobilizations at the beginning of the 1990s. Ukraine and 13 former republics declared their independence. Now Putin’s regime is seeking under Russia’s hegemony, those nations incarcerated in the czarist prison house of nations, regenerating the Russian empire today with Putin as its czar.

The U.S. and its capitalist allies in Europe and elsewhere shed crocodile tears over Ukraine’s national sovereignty and the plight of its people. Their only real concern is to protect their own profits and strategic political interests in the region.

Since the 1990s, both Democratic and Republican administrations and Congresses have acted to reinforce the U.S. post-World War II position as the dominant “European” military power. Collaborating with other imperialist governments in Europe, the U.S. extended the reach of its armed might close to Russia’s borders. This includes deployment of ballistic missiles in Poland and Romania.

Internationally working people need to unite and call for the defeat of Putin’s murderous invasion and bombardment of Ukraine. Support the courageous Russian people opposed to the war! Defend Ukraine’s independence and sovereignty! Destroy all nations' nuclear weapons. All U.S. armed forces need to get out of Europe now!

Joe Swanson, Lincoln

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0