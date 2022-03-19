 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Workers must oppose war

  • 0
Russia Ukraine War

A man walks with a bicycle Thursday in front of a building damaged by shelling in Mariupol, Ukraine.

 Evgeniy Maloletka, Associated Press

The Putin regime in Russia has unleashed a murderous war, including bombardment of civilian-occupied urban centers in Ukraine. In the face of this intentional carnage, and despite Vladimir Putin’s dangerous and provocative action placing Moscow’s nuclear forces on high alert, Ukrainians are fighting courageously, often arms in hand, to defend Ukraine’s national sovereignty and independence.

The Stalinist regime in the Soviet Union collapsed in the face of popular mobilizations at the beginning of the 1990s. Ukraine and 13 former republics declared their independence. Now Putin’s regime is seeking under Russia’s hegemony, those nations incarcerated in the czarist prison house of nations, regenerating the Russian empire today with Putin as its czar.

The U.S. and its capitalist allies in Europe and elsewhere shed crocodile tears over Ukraine’s national sovereignty and the plight of its people. Their only real concern is to protect their own profits and strategic political interests in the region.

Since the 1990s, both Democratic and Republican administrations and Congresses have acted to reinforce the U.S. post-World War II position as the dominant “European” military power. Collaborating with other imperialist governments in Europe, the U.S. extended the reach of its armed might close to Russia’s borders. This includes deployment of ballistic missiles in Poland and Romania.

People are also reading…

Internationally working people need to unite and call for the defeat of Putin’s murderous invasion and bombardment of Ukraine. Support the courageous Russian people opposed to the war! Defend Ukraine’s independence and sovereignty! Destroy all nations' nuclear weapons. All U.S. armed forces need to get out of Europe now!

Joe Swanson, Lincoln

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: No need to rescue county

Letter: No need to rescue county

Over the past two years, Lincoln and Lancaster County suffered far fewer COVID cases and deaths than the rest of the state. That apparently di…

Letter: Let kids walk to school

Letter: Let kids walk to school

As a parent of school-aged children, I am all too familiar with the general anarchy of after-school pick-up. The schools post rules, but they …

Letter: We can't ignore own history

Letter: We can't ignore own history

To a Lied dance performance recently I wore Ukrainian colors. Vladimir Putin’s aggression has upended millions of lives, with more destruction…

Letter: Remember to respect

Letter: Remember to respect

I am writing in response to the recent collection of signatures to put the Fairness Ordinance to a vote. As we are going forward with this con…

Letter: Equality in a larger world

Letter: Equality in a larger world

While it is sweet of Cindy Lamm to dust off all the arguments that denied us the Equal Rights Amendment ("A threat to womanhood," March 4), wo…

Letter: Teachers must teach truth

Letter: Teachers must teach truth

It is not fitting for the Legislature to prohibit or restrict teachers with regard to the materials or subjects as they teach our state's and …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News