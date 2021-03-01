 Skip to main content
Letter: Work together on climate change
LES wind turbines, 11.25

A Lincoln Electric System wind turbine is seen in this photo taken last week. 

 JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star

The rolling blackouts we experienced concerned all of us. We want to be able to trust that we will have electricity and water even in the face of nearly unprecedented weather events.

Because we are part of a power pool, we experienced inconvenience rather than disaster. Unfortunately we know that we will be experiencing severe weather more often because of climate change. That means that it is vitally important that we take action on the local, state and federal levels to both adapt to these challenges and mitigate their worst effects.

Lincoln's Climate Action Plan is a sensible and comprehensive strategy that deserves our support. The state should finally commission a climate plan using the expertise we have at our university. And we should encourage Rep. Jeff Fortenberry and Sens. Deb Fischer and Ben Sasse to support placing a fee on carbon with revenue coming back to households and other effective solutions to climate change.

As the tragic events in Texas have shown us, we are better able to handle emergencies when we work together.

Becky Seth, Lincoln,

Co-leader, Lincoln Chapter, Citizens' Climate Lobby

