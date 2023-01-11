 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Work for state, not for party

The gridlock in Congress over the House speaker vote is a shameful exercise. The GOP has proven they no longer have a good reason to lead. I suggest that our representatives, when the opportunity arises, declare themselves independent and vote to scare the faction that wants minority control.

It's not a matter of whom you identify with anymore, it's a matter of what's good for the nation. Any faction holding the nation hostage over their demands needs a lesson in losing.

We Nebraskans understand independence. We have a nonpartisan legislature, and here we don't have bills labeled by party. A vote for independence will stop this nonsense. To our Congress members, the votes you cast represent all your constituents, and if you're not working for them today, you're not working for Nebraska.

Karen L. Overturf, Lincoln

