Letter: Words offer little for Ukraine

I noticed the other day a statement made by Rep. Jeff Fortenberry regarding the war in Ukraine. Congressman Fortenberry declared that the Ukrainian people "must fight," regarding this horrible war precipitated by Vladimir Putin.

This profoundly vacuous statement is what the Congressman has to offer for advice? What does Fortenberry think these courageous Ukrainian people are doing? They're doing the best they can to defend their country, their families and their countrymen against vicious Russian aggression, and they don't need someone like Fortenberry telling them they "must fight"?

But, of course, it's easy for someone like Fortenberry to utter such empty words. After all, he's never been in the military, as far as I know, and does not have a clue what war is like. He just sits in a cushy office in Washington, D.C., doing whatever he does, So please, Congressman Fortenberry, say nothing or say something truly meaningful.

Lou Rybij, Lincoln

