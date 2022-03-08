 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Words offer little for Ukraine

  • 0

I noticed the other day a statement made by Rep. Jeff Fortenberry regarding the war in Ukraine. Congressman Fortenberry declared that the Ukrainian people "must fight," regarding this horrible war precipitated by Vladimir Putin.

This profoundly vacuous statement is what the Congressman has to offer for advice? What does Fortenberry think these courageous Ukrainian people are doing? They're doing the best they can to defend their country, their families and their countrymen against vicious Russian aggression, and they don't need someone like Fortenberry telling them they "must fight"?

But, of course, it's easy for someone like Fortenberry to utter such empty words. After all, he's never been in the military, as far as I know, and does not have a clue what war is like. He just sits in a cushy office in Washington, D.C., doing whatever he does, So please, Congressman Fortenberry, say nothing or say something truly meaningful.

Lou Rybij, Lincoln

Judge denies Nebraska Rep. Fortenberry's push to move trial

Rep. Jeff Fortenberry speaks on Capitol Hill on March 27, 2019, in Washington D.C.

 Andrew Harnik, Associated Press file photo
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Books need closer scrutiny

Letter: Books need closer scrutiny

Kudos to Kirk Penner for providing a wakeup call to parents about the books that might be in their school libraries. He expressed concern at a…

Letter: Herbster will fix tax code

Letter: Herbster will fix tax code

After being away from Nebraska for college and then starting my career in another state, I have finally returned home. Unfortunately, my home …

Letter: Elect someone to unite us

Letter: Elect someone to unite us

I’m a native Nebraskan, raised in a small town, and I hunted pheasants with my dad. Fishing and hunting were our chief sources of protein.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News