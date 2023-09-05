Gov. Jim Pillen is being too timid. If you believe that the governor of Nebraska has the power to define what words mean, there are so many words other than male, female, mother, girl, father and boy that need attention.

What about defining “football” to mean only the sport played so hopefully by the University of Nebraska-Lincoln? There must be better words to define other college games as well as high school and pick-up street games. I agree that all other uses of the word are suspect and misleading.

The word storm, also, should mean only tornados. To use that word broadly risks having actual deaths in Nebraska of people who don’t realize that dangerous weather is approaching.

Come to think about it, though, defining how the English language is used is probably not within the legitimate powers of the governor of Nebraska.

Probably we need to leave that to organizations with a bigger budget, like Merriam-Webster. It really takes lots of expensive experts to write a dictionary, and I am pretty sure I don’t want my Nebraska taxes used on all those egg-heads. (Come to think of it why do we let people define “experts” as egg-heads? That distracts from our important Nebraska poultry industry!)

Gregg Wright, Lincoln