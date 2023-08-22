The Opportunity Scholarships Act (LB753) is a scam. Supporters are trying to tell the public that the act is primarily about school choice and helping poor kids attend a private school. Read the law closely and you quickly see that low-income kids aren’t the priority they are purported to be. Truly low-income students are only given second priority in receiving aid.

Look at the definition of “eligible student.” An eligible student is any student entering kindergarten or ninth grade or entering any grade if they are transferring from a public school.

Eligible student also includes the aforementioned student’s siblings. In addition, those eligible students are given first priority for receiving a scholarship under the act; no income requirements at all, no need-based assistance. For example, I have a 5-year old entering a private school to attend kindergarten, they are immediately eligible for a scholarship. If they have an older brother or sister already in a private school, that sibling becomes eligible. And they are first in line to receive financial assistance — whether they need it or not — and that eligibility continues until they graduate.

It’s easy to see that in a relatively short period of time every student attending a private school will be eligible for one of these scholarships, not just low-income or disadvantaged students.

Recognize LB753 for what it is — not a well-intentioned program to supposedly “help” low-income students but plain and simply a way to take tax dollars to fund private schools.

Douglas Gibbs, Lincoln