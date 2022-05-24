Letter: Women's freedom is eroding

It is happening. Women losing autonomy, losing the right to control our bodies and our destinies. Fifty years of legal precedent, hard-won freedom, coming to an end because five justices will impose their religious beliefs on our nation, where less than 20% believe abortion should be criminal under any and all circumstances.

Your religious belief may lead you to be anti-choice, fine, but those beliefs cannot be imposed on others; our Constitution guarantees that government will not establish religion. Religious conservatives have long worked to erode women’s rights, while the majority of us stood by in complacence, figuring Roe v. Wade would always be law of this land.

Now we will pay for complacence. Our daughters will pay, and I don’t think most of us have yet wrapped our minds around what a costly price it will be.

The wealthy will buy decent health care, the poor and vulnerable will do without or face death or imprisonment, and those who lend any aid to help a woman find care will also face imprisonment.

Don’t fool yourself that this encroachment into bodily autonomy will end with criminalizing abortion. In the most hostile states women have already been jailed, charged with "endangering" a fetus. "Endangering" will mean whatever law enforcement wants it to mean, so did you overexert yourself/drink/smoke, while pregnant? Did you endure a miscarriage, but now law enforcement will require you to explain how you surely caused it? Contraception will be targeted next. Wake up, it is happening.

Erin Krause, Lincoln

