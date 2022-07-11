 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Women should make decision

Lincoln rally, 6.24

Supporters of abortion rights gather in front of the County-City Building in Lincoln following Supreme Court's action to overturn Roe v. Wade.

 JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star

Fellas, we’d fight to the death defending our medical rights and privacy from government interference. And yet, men who claim to be stalwart champions of individual liberty and limited government are lining up around the nation to implement unconscionably intrusive laws controlling women’s medical rights and privacy, all under the ludicrous guise they are defending the unborn. Balderdash.

The unborn are not legally recognized citizens with rights to defend. And nature, or God if you prefer, literally and irrefutably put child-bearing women in charge of the unborn. You are entitled to hold your religious beliefs, but the 1st Amendment explicitly prevents our secular government at any level from enforcing them upon others.

To suggest otherwise is a hypocritical and un-American betrayal of the very liberty you righteously defend for yourself. You are free to loathe abortion, and to that end I highly recommend you undergo a vasectomy to take responsibility for your potential role in causing one. But make no mistake; it’s her body, it’s her right, it’s her choice. Don’t tread on her.

Thomas Samuels, Lincoln native, Longview, Washington

