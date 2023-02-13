I hoped to be a mother for as long as I can remember. When I found out I was pregnant for the first time I was overjoyed, yet at 6.5 weeks I started lightly spotting. My OB-GYN ordered an ultrasound. I was incredibly nervous.

I went into my first ultrasound ever, and it took some time, but they found him. The ultrasound tech showed me his heart sac, and I saw his heart beating.

I remember thinking he was so tiny, yet amazingly there is his heart beating. I knew my child would be fine.

In the Nebraska Legislature, there is a proposed “heartbeat bill." I wholeheartedly support this bill. Children with a beating heart deserve life. Abortion intentionally takes the life of an innocent baby. Taking innocent life is intrinsically wrong. Abortion is tearing apart our society. How can we progress and grow as a society when we promote the deaths of the littlest humans? What have we become?

I believe women deserve better than abortion. I follow in the footsteps of great American women like Susan B. Anthony, Dr. Elizabeth Blackwell and Alice Paul in the belief that abortion does not empower women. True empowerment does not spring from the destruction of our children. Please support this bill! Let their little hearts beat!

Rebecca Jordan, Lincoln